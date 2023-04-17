Rangers boss Michael Beale could be about to lose Borna Barišić in the summer transfer window, journalist Pete O'Rourke revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Barišić has entered the final 18 months of his contract at Ibrox and O'Rourke has tipped the Scottish giants to cash in on the defender before losing him on a free transfer next season.

Rangers transfer news - Borna Barišić

According to a recent report by Football Insider, various clubs from across the continent are lining up a summer move for Barišić.

It's claimed the 30-cap Croatian is yet to start talks surrounding a new deal with Rangers, which is currently set to expire at the end of the 2023/24 season.

As such, clubs in Turkey and France have piqued their interest in the left-back, with rumours of a summer move now starting to gather pace.

The report suggests potential suitors could get a free run at Barišić, should they match the asking price Rangers place on his shoulders.

Transfermarkt currently values the former Dinamo Zagreb man at £5.8 million, with Rangers likely to demand a fee somewhere in that region, should they green-light an exit.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Barišić leaving Rangers?

When asked about the possibility of Barišić departing the Glasgow-based outfit in the summer, journalist O'Rourke suggested this could be a sliding door moment for the Croatian.

On the 30-year-old, O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "I think it's going to be another interesting summer for Borna Barišić.

"He’s going into the final year of his contract at Ibrox and he's been mentioned in transfer windows gone by as potentially moving on from Rangers.

"He's now 30 years old, so I think it is coming to a time of his career that if he is to leave, this could be the window for him to potentially move.

"That’s especially if he wants to come to the Premier League and he's going to have to do it sooner rather than later right now.”

Should Rangers cash in on Barišić this summer?

There is no doubt that boss Beale will be keen to keep hold of Barišić, if not in the long-term, most certainly for next season.

Nine first-team players are currently out of contract in the summer at Ibrox, with a transfer window of change expected for the 55-time Scottish champions.

With a deal that's set to run until the following summer, Rangers will be wary of losing too many key players during this transfer window, not least because of the importance Barišić brings to the Gers line-up.

Only three players have averaged a higher WhoScored rating in the Scottish Premiership this season, with Barišić notching up a score of 7.33 from his 28 league appearances in blue.