Rangers and Michael Beale could end up in an "inevitable" situation with James Tavernier, says journalist Dean Jones.

He has been linked with a move away from Ibrox, with the defender thought to be attracting interest from Saudi Arabia right now.

Rangers transfer news — James Tavernier

Last month, Jones told GIVEMESPORT that the Saudi Pro League could be a potential landing spot for Tavernier this summer.

The right-back's former manager at Rangers, Steven Gerrard, is now in charge of Al-Ettifaq, and one report from 90min claims that the Liverpool legend is now eyeing up a reunion.

According to the football website, Al-Ettifaq are interested in signing Tavernier but so are other clubs from the Saudi Pro League.

A move to Gerrard's side or another team in Saudi Arabia would give the 31-year-old the chance to increase his salary, which is currently £30,000 a week (via Salary Sport).

What has Dean Jones said about James Tavernier's future at Rangers?

As Beale overhauls his Rangers squad, Jones thinks it is inevitable that the Gers will end up losing one player they would have rather kept. And if that footballer happens to be Tavernier, the transfer insider reckons fans will be disappointed.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said: "I think the one rumour that is interesting is Tavernier to Saudi Arabia. It's not going away and also not being played down, so I do wonder if that's perhaps the surprising exit from Rangers.

"I'm sure plenty of fans will be disappointed if that one did happen, but at a time when you are looking to overhaul the squad, it's kind of inevitable that, along the way, you do lose somebody that you would rather not."

Who else could be leaving Rangers this summer?

As well as Tavernier, who has been described as a "leader" by his manager, striker Antonio Colak has also been linked with a move away from Ibrox. According to The Scottish Sun, Werder Bremen are leading the race for the 29-year-old's signature.

The same outlet claims that Colak is attracting interest from MLS as well, so he could have a few options during this transfer window.

The Croatia international scored 18 goals in 39 appearances for Rangers last season, as per Transfermarkt.

There has been talk about Glen Kamara leaving Beale's side as well. According to Turkish publication Fanatik, Besiktas are willing to pay just over £2m for the midfielder, though that falls short of the Gers' £4.7m valuation.

The likes of Kamara and Tavernier have been important players for Rangers, helping the Glasgow club to win the Scottish Premiership back in the 2020/21 season. However, since then, there has not been too much to smile about at Ibrox, with Celtic managing to claim the last two titles.

It is why Beale is rebuilding the squad, which obviously requires funds. Kamara and Tavernier are two players who could help Rangers generate some, though their potential departures, the latter's more so, would probably not go down well with every supporter. Whatever the case, this summer is certainly a big one for the club.