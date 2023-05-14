Rangers are now on the brink of losing Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The pair have been linked with a move away from Ibrox for some time and Jones now believes they're almost guaranteed to leave at the end of the season.

Rangers transfer news - Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent

In what is shaping up to be a tumultuous first pre-season in charge of Rangers, manager Michael Beale looks set to lose two of his star players.

It comes after weeks of speculation surrounding the pair, with moves away from Glasgow now expected for both Morelos and Kent.

According to Football Insider, Rangers had offered Morelos a new contract, despite Beale claiming otherwise, with the Colombian rejecting any approaches from the Scottish Premiership side.

Instead, the £25,000-per-week earner is now most likely to depart Ibrox on a free transfer when the season comes to its conclusion.

Of course, that will happen without Rangers having lifted any silverware, after succumbing to rivals Celtic in all three competitions.

Beaten in the League Cup and Scottish Cup by their Old Firm partners, Rangers will also finish the season second to their city neighbours in the league as well.

A miserable campaign, which looks as if it could get even grimmer for Rangers, with fellow out-of-contract star Kent also expected to leave.

It's claimed by Italian outlet Tuttomercato that Kent is subject to interest from Udinese and Bologna, with the ex-Liverpool academy product's £52,000-per-week contract also set to expire this summer.

What has Dean Jones said about Morelos and Kent?

Admitting the pair were unlikely to stay in Glasgow beyond the current campaign, transfer insider Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I think we might finally be there. This one has dragged on for so long now, but there have been pretty open discussions, I'm told, on how this summer is going to open up now in every sense. And we've reached a point where those two are likely to go.”

Who else might be leaving Rangers this summer?

Morelos and Kent aren't the only Rangers players expected to depart the club this summer, with a whole host of contracts set to expire at Ibrox.

A combined total of nine players will see their current deals come to an end, as Beale and Co. prepare for a busy summer of ins and outs.

Elsewhere, there are also rumours circulating that Borna Barišić could also be about to leave, with interest growing from France and Turkey (Football Insider).

Regardless of who stays and who leaves at the end of the season, it's likely Beale will face a tough task to rebuild his Rangers side ahead of what promises to be another competitive campaign next time around.