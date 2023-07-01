Rangers loan signing Abdallah Sima could “undoubtedly shine” in the Scottish Premiership at Ibrox, transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Michael Beale is looking to freshen his Gers squad up this summer as he prepares to balance domestic and European football next term.

Rangers transfer news – Abdallah Sima

Rangers have confirmed the loan signing of Brighton & Hove Albion forward Sima, becoming the fifth signing of the summer for the Gers.

The striker spent last season at Angers in Ligue 1 but couldn’t prevent them from finishing as the league’s basement side before returning to the Amex Stadium ahead of another potential spell away.

He has also spent time at Stoke City since arriving in Brighton, having impressed at Slavia Prague, earning a move to the Premier League outfit in 2021.

But having lost forward players such as Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent, the Gers could look to Sima as a talent who could breathe new life into their attack next season.

This comes after GIVEMESPORT revealed that Feyenoord have rejected a £3m bid from Rangers for striker Danilo as “the offer was not even close to serious.”

And Jones believes Sima could be an excellent player in the Scottish Premiership, having caught the journalist's eye during his time at Slavia Prague.

What has Jones said about Rangers and Sima?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “​​Sima is a really good player. He's somebody that could undoubtedly shine in the Scottish Premiership.

“I watched quite a lot of him when he was at Slavia Prague, and he stood out every time I saw him there. I've kept an eye on him and see where he might end up.”

Will Sima be a good signing for Rangers?

Sima, once dubbed a “complete” player by talent scout Jacek Kulig, could be an excellent signing for Beale’s side if he can realise his full potential at Ibrox next season.

The £8,500 per-week earner bagged six goals and registered two assists across his 37 appearances for Angers last season, hinting that his attacking output was steady for a side that struggled.

And the four-cap Senegal international is willing to put the effort in for his team, ranking in the top 12% of forwards across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for tackles per 90 minutes (1.08) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Therefore, Sima’s signing is a gamble, but a temporary deal eliminates any long-term risks as Beale assesses whether he can lead the line for his Rangers outfit.