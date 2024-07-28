Highlights Rangers actively seeking Cantwell replacements in the transfer window

Cantwell wants to leave after 18 months at Ibrox and has handed in a transfer request.

Rangers interested in Hannibal Mejbri as a potential replacement.

Rangers are actively seeking replacements for Todd Cantwell after he handed in a transfer request at Ibrox, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Light Blues were rocked in midweek when the playmaker told Philippe Clement that he wants to leave the club for a new adventure this summer, just 18 months after arriving in Scotland.

And after being relegated to train with the B team until a solution is found for his future, the club are now "active" in the transfer market for potential replacements with interest in several unnamed players mooted.

Rangers to Sell Todd Cantwell

Cantwell hasn't featured in pre-season

Clement initially told media that the 26-year-old midfielder had been nursing an injury, however it has now emerged that he wants to leave and that is why he is yet to feature in any of the club's pre-season fixtures this summer.

Rangers chiefs will accommodate an exit for the Englishman, however they will want to earn back as much money as they can as they look to rebuild the squad and reinvest any money earned on new arrivals.

Todd Cantwell 2023/24 SPFL stats Games 24(6) Goals 7 Assists 5 Team GD with Cantwell +29

There have already been seven new arrivals at Ibrox this summer with Jefte, Clinton Nsiala, Oscar Cortes, Connor Barron, Liam Kelly, Hamza Igamane and Vaclav Cerny completing moves to Glasgow.

Six first-team players have left with John Lundstram, Ryan Jack, Borna Barisic, Jon McLaughlin and Kemar Roofe all released at the end of their contracts while Robby McCrorie was sold to Aberdeen in search of more regular football.

Connor Goldson is also on the verge of an exit after a bid was accepted from Aris Limassol, while there is major speculation about the likes of James Tavernier, Scott Wright, Sam Lammers and more in the squad.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Todd Cantwell completed 84.1% of his passes in the Scottish Premiership in 2023/24.

Rangers 'Will Be Active' in Transfer Market

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano acknowledged that nothing is "imminent" currently in the Cantwell situation, but he was sure the club would be active in finding him a new destination and also replacing him.

"Yeah for sure [Rangers needing to find a replacement for Cantwell], and it's not something really imminent at this point, so we have to wait for names. "But for sure, the interest in several players is being stacked up because now they need to find a player in that position. "But for sure, they will be active in that position, I'm sure."

One potential name that has been mooted as a replacement is Manchester United sensation Hannibal Mejbri, with the clubs said to be in "advanced talks" about a loan deal.

Cantwell has made 64 appearances for Rangers since joining from Norwich for an undisclosed fee, and has scored 14 goals to help the team win the Scottish League Cup.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef and WhoScored.