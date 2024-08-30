Rangers are set to complete the permanent signing of Nedim Bajrami from Italian club Sassuolo before the end of the fast-approaching deadline, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who reveals that his signature will cost £3.37 million (€4m).

Having added the likes of Vaclav Cerny, Robin Propper, Jefte and Mohamed Diomande to his ranks thus far, boss Philippe Clement is keen to end a fruitful window by adding Bajrami, an attacking midfielder from Sassuolo.

Bajrami Set for Rangers Move

Attacking midfielder to cost Rangers £3.37m

The Albanian, who has 26 international caps under his belt, emerged as a potential addition to the Scottish Premiership outfit earlier today with Sky Sports reporting that they were working on a deal.

Now, taking to X (formerly Twitter), the ever-reliable Romano suggested that Bajrami is poised to join the Glasgow-based outfit on a permanent deal worth £3.37 million (€4m).

“Nedim Bajrami from Sassuolo set to join Rangers on permanent move, deal agreed and completed. Fee will be €4m.”

The 25-year-old first caught the eye of potential summer suitors – Rangers included – in the summer when he scored the quickest-ever goal at a European Championships against Italy, and now he’s set to get a crack at the whip in Scotland.

With Clement and Co looking to bridge the gap between themselves and their fierce rivals, Celtic, this campaign, securing the services of Bajrami, a player who netted twice in 26 league outings in 2023/24, could aid them in their quest.

Rangers Sign Feyenoord’s Neraysho Kasanwirjo

Youngster able to play at full-back and centre-back

In a bid to improve their defensive ranks, Clement’s side have signed Feyenoord’s Neraysho Kasanwirjo on a season-long loan and ensured to include an option to buy next summer.

Earlier today, Sky Sports’ Michael Bridge exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the Gers were in dialogue over a potential move for the 22-year-old, who spent last term on loan at Rapid Vienna.

Able to play across the back line, the Rangers' hierarchy will be hoping his positional versatility could help them to be crowned Scottish champions once again, knocking their neighbours off their perch in the process.