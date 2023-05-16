Rangers fans may be relieved to see the back of the club’s contract saga with Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos at Ibrox, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Michael Beale is set to lose the attacking duo this summer as he looks to rebuild his Gers squad.

Rangers contract news – Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos

According to Football Insider, Kent hasn’t agreed to join Turkish outfit Fenerbahce on a pre-contract deal in the summer.

The winger’s £18,000 per-week deal with Rangers expires at the end of the campaign, meaning he can negotiate a deal with clubs from abroad before next season.

Football Insider also reports that it’s believed the Englishman has several offers to pick from, including Vincent Kompany’s recently promoted Burnley side.

Meanwhile, the same media outlet has claimed that Rangers did open talks with Morelos over a new contract, despite head coach Beale claiming the contrary about him and Kent.

The Colombian striker is also set to leave Ibrox at the end of his £33,000 per-week deal come the season’s conclusion, leaving Beale with gaps to fill during the summer.

Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Rangers have reached the point where the duo will likely depart at the end of the campaign.

And the journalist believes it won’t be a “huge surprise” to most, with some Gers fans being relieved the season-long saga will be over.

What has Jones said about Kent, Morelos and Rangers?

Talking about the duo’s likely departure from Ibrox, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I don't think this will be a huge surprise to most people. Some Rangers fans might even be relieved to see them move on from this and into a new era.

“But these are situations that have dragged out for a long time. A decision just needs to be made now.”

What next for Rangers?

Kent and Morelos are just two of the nine players out of contract at Ibrox at the end of the season.

With departures on the cards for positions across the pitch, Beale will need the backing of the Rangers hierarchy to build a squad capable of competing with Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title next season.

The Gers crashed out of both the League Cup and Scottish Cup at the hands of their fierce inter-city rivals and have been comfortably beaten to the league title for the second season on the spin.

With Rangers set for another crack at the Champions League qualifying stages next term, Beale will hope he has the nucleus of a settled squad well before those crunch European fixtures as the Glasgow giants head into a summer of uncertainty.