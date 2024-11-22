Celtic and Rangers are reportedly set to enter the race for Burnley star Josh Brownhill in the coming weeks - rivalling Premier League clubs in the chase for his signature as the Scottish Premiership title race continues to take hold.

The Hoops have led the way in the top-flight, rivalled by Aberdeen on 31 points - with both being a huge nine points ahead of Rangers already in the standings as we enter the festive period, and that could be a huge factor for Brownhill to sign. The Light Blues, contrastingly, could do with midfield improvements and so their interest in Brownhill could be vital if they are to mount a title challenge.

Brownhill is on Celtic And Rangers' Radar

The Scottish giants will however be rivalled by other clubs

The report from TBR Football states that Burnley are struggling to tie club captain Brownhill down to a new contract, with teams from the Premier League taking an interest in the Clarets star - though Celtic and Rangers have also made their interest in his talents known.

Brownhill, who joined Burnley from Bristol City back in January 2020, took some time to get going at Turf Moor, but he has been a revelation for the club over the past three seasons with 16 league goals from central midfield in just 89 outings. Being made club skipper following the exits of Jack Cork and Ashley Barnes, Burnley would be loathed to see Brownhill depart in the future - and with five Championship goals already this season, he's on track to endure the most prolific season of his career, leading to him being called a 'top class player'.

However, with his contract expiring at the end of the season, it could be now or never for the Clarets to keep their man - and if they fail to go up, that could well see the club lose their star midfielder after a five-and-a-half-year spell at the club come the summer.

Josh Brownhill's Championship statistics - Burnley squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes played 1,350 1st Goals 5 1st Key Passes Per Game 1 =4th Shots Per Game 1.7 7th Tackles Per Game 1.5 7th Match rating 6.94 8th

Celtic and Rangers would face a battle to land him with West Ham United, Fulham and Brighton also thought to be in contention for his signing on a free transfer, though they do boast the slight advantage of being able to agree a pre-contract with the midfielder, as non-English clubs can initiate contact from January onwards to secure a summer contract.

Elsewhere, the report states that Serie A side Torino, Fiorentina and Lazio are also ready to offer him a deal - and although Rangers and Celtic could struggle with them financially, their likelihood of Champions League football may also be a major factor in terms of being able to land Brownhill.

Celtic Could Offer Brownhill Almost Guaranteed Silverware

Burnley are in the play-off race and could opt to hold on to their man in January, but if an acceptable fee comes in, they could find it tough to turn down a fee if Brownhill doesn't look to be signing a new contract and their Premier League chase looks to be in doubt.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Josh Brownhill is also eligible to play for Malaysia.

The Turf Moor side would be loathed to see him go, but with Celtic flying ahead of Rangers in the title race, the Hoops could offer money to see Brownhill join them in the winter window to pick up a Scottish Premiership title and potentially help the club to their ninth-ever treble.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 22-11-24.