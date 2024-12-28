Pete O'Rourke has explained why Celtic or Rangers would likely miss out on Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall if they make a play for Chelsea's out-of-favour midfielder.

Dewsbury-Hall has been deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge just five months after arriving from Leicester City in a £30 million deal in the summer. He reunited with his former Foxes boss Enzo Maresca but has lacked game time, without a start in five Premier League outings amounting to 68 minutes worth of action.

The 26-year-old has been in Chelsea's second-string team in the UEFA Europa Conference League with two goals and one assist in six games. It looks increasingly likely that the 26-year-old will be the subject of interest in the January transfer window, and the Blues will look to sell.

A move to the Scottish Premiership to join either Celtic or Rangers is possible for the English midfielder to get his career back on track. But those aren't the only clubs potentially looking to sign him next month.

O'Rourke: Dewsbury-Hall Would Likely Prefer Premier League Stay

Celtic and Rangers could struggle to entice the Chelsea man to leave the English top-flight

Dewsbury-Hall may only have been handed a small taste of Premier League action, but he may be keen to continue competing in top-tier English football. That's according to O'Rourke, Football Insider's Transfer Correspondent, who spoke about his and Carney Chukwuemeka's situations at Stamford Bridge on The Inside Track podcast.

Those are two players that maybe the likes of Celtic and Rangers are looking at, two players who are out of favor at Chelsea, two quality players as well. Dewsbury-Hall made that big money move from Leicester in the summer (but it) just hasn't worked out for him at all, even though we expect him maybe to play a more prominent role under Maresca. He would be a great pickup for either Celtic Rangers, but I think there will be a lot of interest in Dewsbury-Hall within the Premier League, and he probably would favor to stay in the Premier League, so I think they would probably miss out on him.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall EFL Championship Stats with Leicester 2023-24 Appearances 44 Started 41 Goals 12 Assists 14 Big Chances Created 20 Key Passes 2.5 Ground Duels Won 4.0 (56%) Aerial Duels Won 0.6 (44%)

Arsenal have been touted as a potential suitor for the Englishman, while a reunion with Leicester is also a possibility. There is little chance of him breaking into Maresca's midfield with Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez impressing alongside Romeo Lavia.

Chelsea may be reluctant to strengthen a rival if the Gunners were to pursue Dewsbury-Hall. This might allow Celtic or Rangers to swoop for a player who sits on the outskirts of the first team at Stamford Bridge, but they'd likely have to match his £80,000 per week wages.

Related £30m Star 'Will Have to Push for Chelsea Exit' to Leave in January Chelsea midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall will have to agitate for a fresh challenge if he wants to leave Stamford Bridge next month

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 28/12/2024.