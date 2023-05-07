Rangers manager Michael Beale could lose up to half of his squad in the summer window, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Beale has endured a mixed first season at Ibrox and Jones is predicting a major summer rebuild for the English coach.

Rangers transfer news

Gers manager Beale has already promised the Rangers faithful that a major summer revamp will take place at Ibrox this year.

Speaking after Rangers were knocked out of the Scottish Cup by arch-rivals Celtic, ending what looks to be the Glasgow outfit's last opportunity of a trophy this season, Beale hinted at major change this summer.

"It's obvious that we are getting to the summer and there will be some change," Beale told Sky Sports News in the wake of the derby defeat.

The former Queens Park Rangers manager continued: "People's contracts are running out and it gives you a good indication that there is change in the air."

Beale joined the record Scottish champions in December, replacing outgoing boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who had led Rangers to a European final just months prior.

He was given some licence to bring new players to the club, perhaps most notably completing the deal for one-time Premier League winger Todd Cantwell and promising Belgian midfielder Nicolas Raskin.

However, with a number of players out of contract at the end of the season, a hefty rebuild is likely for the Gers.

What has Dean Jones said about Beale and Rangers?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones admitted there's likely to be a whole host of departures at Rangers this summer.

On the current situation, Jones said: "There's a lot of work that needs to be done now at Rangers.

"We already suspected that, but it feels almost like you need to start again. I mean half of the squad perhaps needs consideration of replacing.”

Who might leave Rangers in the summer?

As per Transfermarkt, there are nine players currently at the club who at this present moment in time will be out of contract at the end of the campaign.

Among those names is Alfredo Morelos, who if reports in Spain are to be believed, could swap Glasgow for Seville this summer, with La Liga side Sevilla rumoured to be showing an interest.

Elsewhere, Ryan Kent has been linked with an end-of-contract switch to Premier League Burnley, amid suggestions the forward is unlikely to extend his current deal.

Whereas Borna Barišić, whose contract doesn't expire until next season, is also being touted with a move away from Ibrox, as clubs from across the continent prepare to swoop in for the Croatian.