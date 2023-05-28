Rangers are currently having to assess how to move forwards in the upcoming transfer market, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gers are set to end the season without a single piece of silverware and manager Michael Beale is expected to oversee a busy summer as he looks to bolster his first-team squad.

Rangers transfer news

It was recently revealed that Rangers are going to release five players who are out of contract at the end of month including star striker Alfredo Morelos.

Influential winger Ryan Kent, centre-back Filip Helander, veteran goalkeeper Allan McGregor, and midfielder Scott Arfield will also exit Ibrox imminently.

And The Sun has since revealed that Beale will hold ‘crunch talks’ with John Lundstram and Borna Barisic as they mull over whether to commit their long-term futures to the club.

Both Lundstram and Barisic only have one year left on their existing deals with the Glasgow giants, and the Rangers hierarchy will surely be eager not to lose them on free transfers as well.

What has Jones said about Rangers?

Jones has stated that Rangers chiefs are assessing at present how much of the existing setup they want to keep hold of at this moment in time.

He told GMS: “It just feels like Rangers are having to contemplate on so many fronts right now how they move this team forwards and how much of the past they can actually afford to hold on to, and whether it's actually helping them anymore.

“So that, I think, is the clearest message coming out of the club right now.”

Who could Rangers sign?

Rangers have already secured the signature of Norwich City midfielder Kieran Dowell on a pre-contract agreement.

The 25-year-old has agreed to a three-year deal with Beale’s charges and will become a Rangers player on July 1, following in the footsteps of former teammates Todd Cantwell.

Meanwhile, Jones has also recently told GIVEMESPORT that Rangers are interested in striking a deal with Blackpool for striker Jerry Yates.

Yates is likely to be available following the Tangerines’ relegation to League One this term and bagged a respectable 14 goals in 41 Championship appearances.