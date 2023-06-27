Rangers have made an official bid to Dutch champions Feyenoord for their Brazilian striker Danilo which has been firmly rejected.

The initial offer from Ibrox was said to be worth £3 million.

However, GIVEMESPORT can exclusively reveal from an excellent source in the Netherlands, the Rotterdam club have intimated that “the offer was not even close to serious”.

The information provides a strong indication that Arne Slot’s side is prepared to stand firm in their valuation of the player and they do so, from a position of strength following their title success last season.

Danilo contributed 10 goals and three assists from 34 league appearances as Feyenoord overshadowed Ajax and PSV Eindhoven, in their march to the title.

He is the second-choice striker at De Kuip behind Mexico international Santiago Gimenez.

Latest Rangers news - Danilo

Reports in Scotland as well as in the Netherlands have indicated that there is a deal to be done, with Michael Beale’s side expected to return with an increased offer.

David Edgar, the anchor of Heart & Hand podcast and a source close to Ibrox, stated on the Daily Update show on Tuesday afternoon that a £3m bid had been lodged but Feyenoord are wanting approximately £7.3m (€8.5) for the striker.

Meanwhile, Dutch outlet VI reported that Feyenoord will continue to listen if clubs come forward with the right offer, with the acknowledgment that they are in no hurry to lose the 24-year-old former Ajax player.

Rangers’ trio of targets

This latest bid from Rangers shows that they are serious about adding to their squad before returning for pre-season training on Friday.

The approach for Danilo comes at the same time as the Gers have been linked with Cremonese’s Cyriel Dessers but the reported asking price of £7m (Daily Mail) is proving to be a point of contention.

After their relegation to Serie B, it will be interesting to see if the Lombardy-based club reach out to Rangers with a different asking price for the Belgian-born, Nigeria international, following the Danilo bid.

Rangers are also thought to be closing in on a loan deal for Brighton’s Abdallah Sima (Glasgow Times) as Michael Beale moves to add firepower to his team for the new campaign, to add to the existing signings of Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling, Jack Butland and Sam Lammers so far, this summer.