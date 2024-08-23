Rangers have taken an interest in UD Almeria star Kaiky in the transfer windows closing stages, and have seen an opening loan-to-buy deal rejected, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 20-year-old Brazilian only made eight La Liga appearances in the first half of last season, a campaign within which Almeria were relegated back to La Liga 2, but he caught the eye on loan at Albacete Balompie in the second stage of the season, where he started eleven games and put on some strong performances.

Now, though, Rangers are heating up their interest in the talented defender, and have seen an opening bid that includes a £750k loan, before turning into a £7m deal, rejected by Almeria in the last days.

The 6 foot 2 Kaiky would join a defensive regiment consisting of John Souttar, Robin Propper, Leon Balogun and Ben Davies at Ibrox, and would likely add an extra layer of depth to the Scottish Premiership challengers.

Kaiky Bid Rejected

Rangers have seen an offer refused for the Brazilian

As the summer transfer window begins to draw towards its very final moments, many clubs around Europe are starting to make their final team tweaks before embarking on their individual goals.

Where Rangers are concerned, the need for a new centre-back has been identified with the club wishing to add not only depth, but a younger player with potential into their defensive ranks.

They have attempted to achieve this in the last days with the arrival of Kaiky, but their opening bid of a £7m loan-to-buy deal has been quickly turned away by Almeria.

The 20-year-old caught the eye on loan in the Spanish second tier last season, even being dubbed the "general" by his teammates, whilst also making a handful of decent showings in the top flight, and Rangers will be hoping to strike an agreement with the Spaniards in the window's last week.

Matondo "Destined" for Exit

The Welshman has been subject to a lot of interest

One player who may be making his way through the exit door in Glasgow is that of Rabbi Matondo, with the Welsh winger being subject to interest from a number of Championship sides this summer.

The winger found the net six times from 31 appearances in his squad role at Ibrox last season, including one in the Champion's League. However, manager Phillipe Clement wishes to reduce certain numbers in the squad, and may take the hit on some of the chasing clubs after Matondo's name.

The likes of Vaclac Cerny and Ross McCausland have arrived at Rangers this summer, potentially harming the amount of minutes available for him in the 24/25 plans, and that may open the door to allow Championship side Blackburn Rovers to make their move.

After sanctioning the permanent transfer for star forward Sammie Szmodics to Ipswich Town earlier this summer, Rovers will be in need of a fresh attacking option, and the former Manchester City academy product has been identified as one such option available to them on a smaller price, whilst Rangers clear parts of their squad at the start of the new season.