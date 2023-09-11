Highlights Rangers left-back Borna Barisic will have been a source of frustration for Rangers during the international break.

Barisic's future at Ibrox is uncertain, as he enters the final year of his contract and could leave for free next summer.

The 30-year-old had been linked with a move away from Glasgow this summer.

Rangers now have a “sense of frustration” around left-back Borna Barisic, as journalist Dean Jones reveals the club’s concerns around the star at Ibrox.

Gers manager Michael Beale is under pressure after an underwhelming start to the season.

Rangers news – Borna Barisic

It’s been a difficult start to the season for Rangers and their staff, who had begun the new campaign hoping to challenge for the Scottish Premiership title and give a good account of themselves in the Champions League. However, the Gers found themselves on the back foot domestically from the off, losing their opening league fixture 1-0 at Kilmarnock. Despite a resurgence of two Premiership victories and progression to the third round of the Viaplay Cup, Rangers’ last two fixtures could prove defining moments of Beale’s tenure.

The Glasgow giants had taken a 2-2 draw back to PSV Eindhoven in the second leg of their Champions League play-off, with the winner progressing to the group stages. Rangers beat the same opposition at the same stage last term but found no such luck this season, losing 5-1 to the Eredivisie outfit and dropping into the Europa League.

However, Beale’s side had the chance to turn their fortunes around in their last game, when they welcomed arch-rivals and likely title challengers Celtic to Ibrox. A first-half strike for Rangers was ruled out by VAR, before the Hoops scored the only goal of the game, meaning the Light Blues trail their nemeses by four points.

One player who could leave the club in the next 12 months is left-back Barisic, unfit for the Celtic clash. However, according to Football Scotland journalist Mark McDougall, there was no truth in the rumours that the 30-year-old was close to signing for Dinamo Zagreb last week, with the Croatian transfer window closing last Friday. The international has entered the final year of his contract at Ibrox and could leave for free next summer unless he extends his stay in Glasgow before the end of the season.

Borna Barisic - vs Rangers Premiership squad 2023/24 Output Squad rank Average rating 7.68 1st Assists 2 1st Key passes per game 3.7 1st Tackles per game 2 =1st Interceptions per game 0.7 7th All stats according to WhoScored

What has Jones said about Rangers and Barisic?

Jones has suggested that “these are the sorts of dilemmas” that occur during international breaks and that a move to Dinamo Zagreb could be the right option, given his age. The journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“These are the sorts of dilemmas and annoyances that get thrown up during international breaks, and I’m sure there is a sense of frustration around Rangers. Now, he is being linked with a transfer for January, and if there is no serious development on the contract front soon, then you wonder if a move is the most likely option. A move to Dinamo Zagreb as he gets into his thirties does make some sense, and given how things have gone recently, it could be that looking at this as a moment to move on from him will be the right option.”

When will Barisic return from injury?

Barisic should be available for selection for Rangers on his return from international duty with Croatia, having played 23 minutes in last year’s third-placed World Cup star’s 5-0 Euro 2024 qualifying victory over Latvia. The full-back had pulled up in Rangers’ heavy defeat at PSV two weeks ago and had to sit out of the Celtic clash after failing a fitness test. But minutes under the belt can only be a positive for Barisic, who hopes to start in Rangers’ trip to St. Johnstone this Saturday.

What has Barisic said about his future at Ibrox?

According to The Scottish Sun in July, Nottingham Forest prepared a shock move to sign Barisic this summer. However, a switch never transpired for the left-back, whom Rangers valued at £2m. During the summer, Barisic revealed that negotiations over a new deal for the experienced defender had begun (via the Daily Record):

“I have a contract with Rangers for one more year. I have started negotiations with the club. I don't want to say anything because you never know in football. However, I have a great relationship with everyone at the club, and we will find the best solution. There's always speculation about my future. It reaches me - but little of it is true. I missed three games at the end of the season. I had a quadriceps injury. It wasn't terrible, but we didn't want to risk it. The last time I played it was for about 25 minutes.”

Therefore, Barisic has hinted he is open to remaining at Ibrox beyond the expiry of his contract in 2024. But whether Beale and Rangers want to offer him an extension to his stay in Glasgow is another question, after Jones told GIVEMESPORT in April that the Gers faithful were concerned about his performances.