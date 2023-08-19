Rangers left-back Borna Barisic has endured a “rollercoaster ride” during his time at Ibrox, as transfer insider Dean Jones drops a claim on the fans' opinion of the left-back to GIVEMESPORT.

Michael Beale has added several fresh faces to his Gers squad, bringing the future of some of the old-guard into question this summer.

Rangers transfer news – Borna Barisic

According to a report in the Daily Record in June, Barisic was in talks over a contract extension to prolong his stay at Rangers.

Before Croatia’s Nations League semi-final with the Netherlands, the 30-year-old spoke to the media about his future at Ibrox ahead of Beale’s first full season in charge of the Glasgow giants.

"I have a contract with Rangers for one more year. I have started negotiations with the club. I don't want to say anything because you never know in football. However, I have a great relationship with everyone at the club, and we will find the best solution.

"There's always speculation about my future. It reaches me - but little of it is true. I missed three games at the end of the season. I had a quadriceps injury, it wasn't terrible, but we didn't want to risk it. The last time I played it was for about 25 minutes."

Barisic, who has less than a year to run on his £18,000 per-week contract, had caught the attention of Nottingham Forest earlier this summer, with the Gers valuing the left-back at £2m.

However, a move has not materialised, with Barisic playing a crucial role in Rangers’ 3-2 Champions League third qualifying round aggregate victory over Servette to set up a rematch with PSV Eindhoven at the play-off stage.

Back in April, Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Rangers fans were concerned over the performances of Barisic on the back of a 2/10 match rating following defeat to Aberdeen.

And Jones claims that some fans would prefer to see Barisic leave Ibrox this summer but is cautious about writing the experienced full-back off after biting back on several occasions.

What has Jones said about Rangers and Barisic?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “It's hard to tell what will happen with Barisic. It's a rollercoaster ride whenever he's involved. And clearly, some fans would probably prefer that he moved on at this point.

“But it's a rocky ride, as I say, and I'm always a bit cautious about writing him off at Rangers because he always tends to bite back and buy himself another year.”

What next for Rangers this summer?

Rangers’ prime focus this season will be on challenging arch-rivals Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title as the Gers look to end a two-year drought for the league.

Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT that Rangers could have the advantage in the race to sign Sunderland forward Ross Stewart, with the player’s head potentially being turned by the nature of the challenge.

However, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GMS that Beale is already under pressure to succeed this season after starting the Premiership campaign with a 1-0 defeat at Kilmarnock two weeks ago.