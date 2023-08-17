Rangers aim to strengthen a particular area of Ibrox outfit’s squad, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Michael Beale hopes to continue to improve his new-look Gers squad, who have endured a mixed start to the season.

Rangers transfer news – Latest

Beale has been given the unenviable task of rebuilding a Rangers side that achieved success under Steven Gerrard and Giovani van Bronckhorst over the past three seasons at Ibrox.

The Gers have delivered a Scottish Premiership title and a Europa League final appearance in recent years.

But last season’s disappointing showing domestically and in Europe has heightened the need for fresh faces.

11 players have departed Ibrox since the end of the last campaign, including Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent and Fashion Sakala.

Meanwhile, Beale has been provided with nine signings in Glasgow this summer, including several attacking additions that followed in the absence of the aforementioned trio.

Danilo Pereira da Silva has arrived from Feyenoord in a deal worth up to £6m, who had been a long-term target for Beale this summer.

Meanwhile, the Gers have secured the signature of Cremonese striker Cyriel Dessers for a fee of £4.5m, whilst Atalanta centre-forward Sam Lammers joins in a £3.5m deal.

Los Angeles FC midfielder Jose Cifuentes joins the Ibrox outfit for £1.2m, offering Rangers a dynamic option in midfield, having won the MLS Cup and Supporters’ Shield last year.

Chelsea right-back Dujon Sterling, Norwich City attacking midfielder Kieran Dowell, Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland and Queens Park Rangers centre-back Leon Balogun have arrived on free transfers, whilst Brighton & Hove Albion winger Abdallah Sima has signed on a season-long loan.

However, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that Beale is already under pressure at Ibrox after falling behind in the Scottish Premiership title race following an opening day 1-0 defeat at Kilmarnock.

The Englishman has since improved fortunes, beating Livingston 4-0 in the top-flight last weekend, whilst securing progression to a Champions League play-off with PSV Eindhoven, following a 3-2 third qualifying round aggregate victory over Swiss outfit Servette.

And Romano believes that Rangers could aim to strengthen their centre-back department in the coming days as Beale looks to bolster his options before the window shuts on 1st September.

What has Romano said about Rangers?

Asked about Rangers’ stance on signing a new centre-back, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “That's one of the priorities. Again, let's see what will happen in that case in the next few days because they are taking their time to make their next move.

“But that's the position they want to strengthen in the next few days before the end of the transfer window.”

What next for Rangers?

Beale will aim for a perfect August record to maintain pace with Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

The Gers welcome Greenock Morton to Ibrox on Saturday as they open their Viaplay Cup campaign, aiming to add to their 27 previous triumphs in the competition.

PSV lie in wait in a rematch of last season’s Champions League play-off, with the Eredivisie giants making the trip to Glasgow next week before the Rangers travel to Eindhoven the following week.

And sandwiched between that critical tie is a Premiership clash at Ross County, with the Gers aiming to build on last week’s 4-0 victory over Livingston.