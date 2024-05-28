Highlights Alexander Smith is close to a professional deal with Rangers, with the club fending off interest from Premier League clubs and the MLS.

Rangers have been handed a timely boost to their pre-season plans as manager Philippe Clement aims to strengthen his ranks ahead of another gruelling season in which he will aim to win the Scottish Premiership title - with youngster Alexander Smith 'close' to agreeing a deal that will see him stay at the club, according to reports.

The Gers missed out on the Premiership title after a collapse towards the end of the season, losing to Ross County and dropping points away at Dundee before a loss to Celtic in the final Old Firm league clash of the campaign saw them fail to make up the ground to the Hoops in a disappointing end to the campaign. Attentions will now turn to the upcoming season - and with signings already being confirmed in the form of Jefte, another huge deal is set to be administered with Smith set to remain at the club on a professional deal.

Alexander Smith: Rangers Contract Latest

Rangers have reportedly agreed a professional contract with Smith

The report by Fabrizio Romano states that Smith is 'close' to agreeing his first professional contract at the club, which would run until June 2017.

The Gers have reportedly fought off 'strong' interest from Premier League clubs and from the MLS to keep him at Ibrox - with Smith being eligible for both the USA and Scotland national teams - and that has made his stay a top priority for the Rangers board and Clement to complete.

Smith played for the USA at under-15 level but having grown up in Glasgow, Tartan Army bosses will be hoping to tie him down to the senior squad should he continue his development.

Rangers's Scottish Premiership statistics - Divisional ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 27 2nd Losses 7 2nd Goals Scored 87 2nd Goals Conceded 30 2nd xG 84.29 2nd Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 28/05/2024

The 15-year-old has been one of the leading players for the Gers' youth setup and he had garnered interest from Arsenal back in February, in which it looked as though he would follow in the footsteps of Billy Gilmour and Rory Wilson.

The duo have both departed for Chelsea and Aston Villa respectively from the Milngavie base in recent years before they even made a first-team appearance at Ibrox, and with Rangers only eligible for a six-figure fee for Smith there will have been fears throughout the club. Smith turns 16 next month and he will be able to sign his professional contract from his birthday.

Rangers Youth Products Can Blossom with First-Team Minutes

Rangers haven't been overly prolific in youth terms in recent years

The Gers have rarely afforded chance to youth players in recent seasons. Of their current squad, only Robby McCrorie - 26, and with six league appearances for the club - Alex Lowry, Leon King and Ross McCausland have featured somewhat regularly for the first-team.

McCausland impressed in the season just gone, scoring four goals in 39 games from out wide in a strong breakthrough campaign for the Ibrox club and he will be looking to build upon that next season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rangers won their third major trophy since returning to the top-flight in 2016 with a League Cup win over Aberdeen back in December.

But it is Smith who Rangers will be hoping can break that mould going forward, and turning 16 in late June, he could well end up training with the first-team in pre-season should Clement see fit to include him in a squad that will lose the likes of Ryan Jack and John Lundstram with their contracts up at the end of the week.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.