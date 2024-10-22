Rangers boss Philippe Clement is edging closer to the sack at Ibrox, according to reports, as their latest defeat to Kilmarnock has plunged the Belgian further into the abyss as they continue to fall away in the Scottish Premiership title race.

With Celtic and Aberdeen both dropping their first points of the season as they played out a 2-2 draw in Glasgow on Saturday, Rangers had a huge chance to cut the deficit to just three points as they travelled to Ayrshire on Sunday afternoon. But a late Marley Watkins winner, coupled with a dire Rangers performance, saw them fail to capitalise. It's seen pressure on Clement ramp up - and reports have stated that the club are stepping up their plans to sack him following a poor start to the campaign.

Rangers 'Stepping Up' Clement Sack Plans

The Belgian is beginning to walk on thin ice at Ibrox

The report from Football Insider states that Rangers are stepping up their plans to sack Clement after their defeat to Kilmarnock - despite rewarding him with a new contract until 2028 over the summer.

Football Insider's sources close to the club have stated that results this season haven't met expectations, with the Light Blues already six points off the summit of the league and having won just eight of their 14 games in all competitions so far this season.

Rangers' Scottish Premiership statistics - Divisional ranking, 2024/25 Stats Output Squad rank Wins 5 3rd Goals scored 12 5th Goals conceded 5 11th Shots Taken Per Game 15.3 2nd Shots Conceded Per Game 10.6 11th xG 15.77 2nd

The Govan-based club have crashed out of the Champions League after being beaten over two legs by Dynamo Kyiv, and the loss against Kilmarnock means that Rangers are the joint-lowest scoring side in terms of away fixtures in the Scottish Premiership with just one goal in four games on the road against Hearts, Celtic, Kilmarnock and Dundee United.

There is a growing feeling that Clement's position is 'no longer secure', and supporters are also becoming restless. Whilst Football Insider sources state that Clement's departure isn't imminent, they are edging closer to pulling the trigger as there is growing pressure upon the Belgian after Rangers' slow start to the campaign.

There has been pressure on Clement since their heavy defeat in the Old Firm derby towards the end of the campaign and their most recent defeat at Rugby Park has only furthered that pressure. Additionally, John Bennett's resignation means that new decision-makers could also add to the picture. Sources have suggested that new faces could be taking charge of the club and they may deem Clement unfit to lead the side.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Philippe Clement has won 38 of his 57 games in charge of Rangers.

With Rangers having taken one win from two in the Europa League, they do remain in the League Cup and six points isn't the worst deficit to catch up from - but it's more the manner of the performances that will make Rangers fans worried.

Related Philippe Clement on the Brink at Rangers, Players are Turning on Him The Belgian tactician has fallen under scrutiny after a 4-1 home loss to Lyon in the Europa League.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 22-10-24.