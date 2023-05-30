Rangers are keen to sign Jack Butland on a free transfer this summer, but face an 'unclear' wait over a decision on his future, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The Scottish giants have earmarked the 6ft 5in Englishman as a potential off-season arrival, with Michael Beale tasked with a huge squad overhaul.

Rangers transfer news - Jack Butland

As per a report by Football Insider, Rangers have already initiated talks with goalkeeper Butland over a summer move.

Butland, who is contracted to Crystal Palace but currently on loan at Manchester United, will be out of contract at the end of June.

It's claimed Beale is keen to sign the shot-stopper, with the promise of being first-choice said to be an appealing aspect of the transfer for Butland.

However, Rangers are unlikely to have a clear run at the 30-year-old's signature, as United are also reported to be in the mix for his services.

According to The Sun, the Red Devils are keen to make Butland's stay at Old Trafford a permanent one and would be willing to double the salary offer put on the table by Rangers.

It's left the former Chelsea starlet with a decision to make, with the lure of a bigger pay packet, pitted against the desire to play regular first-team football.

And as such, it's suggested by Jones that Rangers now face an uncertain wait to see whether Butland is open to a move.

What has Dean Jones said about Butland to Rangers?

On the prospect of Butland signing for the Ibrox outfit, transfer insider Jones revealed the Gers were heavily interested, but admitted it was far from a done deal.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said: "It’s unclear to be honest as to whether it can actually happen as soon as they want it to. But we'll find out very soon whether they're still pursuing that or whether they find somebody new.”

Why are Rangers targeting Butland this summer?

Once tipped as a future England number one, Butland has endured a troublesome few seasons, with the Bristol-born goalkeeper having played a combined total of 18 times since the start of the 2020/21 campaign (Transfermarkt).

Quite clearly an insufficient amount of game time, it begs the question of why Rangers are so keen on the out-of-sorts shot-stopper.

Well, despite his troubles of late, Butland has shown throughout the years he is a competent option between the sticks, boasting a save percentage above 70% back in the 2017/18 and 2018/19 campaigns (FBref).

Granted, part of that run was while he was operating in the Championship with Stoke City, but should he be given the chance of a solid run of games, there is nothing to say Butland won't regain his best form.