Rangers could strengthen two more areas of their squad after Jose Cifuentes' move to Ibrox is completed, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The midfielder's switch to the Gers is being held up, says Jones, but once it goes through, he is expecting Michael Beale to turn his attention to defence and another position.

Rangers transfer news

According to the Daily Record, Rangers are working on bringing Cifuentes to Ibrox this summer.

However, the outlet states that the Glasgow club and Los Angeles FC are still thrashing out the finer points of the £1m package needed for the transfer to be completed, hence the hold up.

Once that deal is sorted, the 24-year-old will link up with the likes of Jack Butland and Dujon Sterling, who have already joined Beale's side.

Rangers have, unsurprisingly, been busy this transfer window as they try to improve their squad to close the gap with rivals Celtic.

What has Dean Jones said about Rangers' transfer plans?

After the Gers sign Cifuentes, Jones is expecting them to move for a forward and defender before the market closes.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I think it's seven they've got through the door already, at least a couple more to follow. The Cifuentes one is being held up a bit, but even with that, I don't think Rangers are finished yet. I'm expecting another forward player and another defender as well to be signed."

Who could Rangers sign?

In terms of forwards, the Scottish Premiership side were thought to be interested in Hacken's Benie Traore. In June, The Sun's Alan Nixon (via GlasgowLive) reported that they had a £2.8m offer for him turned down.

Since then, the MailOnline has claimed that Sheffield United are in talks to sign the 20-year-old, so Rangers could miss out.

If they manage to land him, though, they would be signing someone who was able to score 15 goals in 20 appearances last season, as shown on Transfermarkt.

Regarding who Rangers could bring in to strengthen their defence further, Nottingham Forest's Jonathan Panzo is currently being linked with a move to Ibrox. According to Sky Sports, they have an interest in the former England U21 international.

Panzo looks surplus to requirements at Forest after spending last term out on loan at Coventry City, so it would not be a surprise if he did leave the City Ground this summer, with Ibrox being a potential destination for him.

Rangers were not too far away from Celtic in the 2022/23 campaign, finishing seven points behind their fierce rivals in the league. However, that is now two titles they have seen head to Celtic Park since their most recent triumph in the Scottish Premiership, so there is work to do.

By bringing in players such as Butland and Sterling, Beale's men should be able to make some progress this upcoming season. And if the Gers manage to add Cifuentes, a forward and another defender to their squad before the transfer window shuts, perhaps they can go one step further and actually over take their arch-enemy again.