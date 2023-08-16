Rangers are heavily involved in their race to sign Sunderland marksman Ross Stewart and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that he has the every chance to be better than one the club's high-profile summer signings, Cyriel Dessers.

Ibrox boss Michael Beale has been a very busy man this summer window as his club have had nine new faces enter the doors in Scotland.

Rangers transfer news – Ross Stewart

Back in December 2022, Football Insider reported that Rangers-wanted star Stewart had a £10m price tag slapped on his head by Sunderland.

However, seeing as his contract at the Stadium of Light expires next summer, the English second-tier club could be forced to sell the 27-year-old at a cut-price.

Rangers are just one of the clubs that are tempted to pounce this summer and have been given a boost in their pursual as Stewart has reportedly turned down multiple contract offers from his current employers, per TEAMtalk.

The report does suggest, however, that the Gers should be prepared to embark in a four-horse race in order to win the services with Championship trio Southampton, Stoke City and Middlesborough also monitoring the striker.

Should Rangers be able to fend off the additional suitors and snare a deal, Jones claims that he could potentially be better than Dessers, who signed a four-year deal on an undisclosed fee at the start of July, per BBC Sport.

What did Dean Jones say about Rangers and Ross Stewart?

When quizzed whether Stewart would be a smart acquisition for Beale and his backroom staff, Jones insisted he would be impressed. He even went to the extent to claim that, should he arrive at the Ibrox, he has the capability to be better than Rangers' new recruit Dessers.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “It would be a great signing. And in the player’s eyes, it could really turn his head because it’s a different challenge to the ones being proposed at other clubs in England. It’s very high-profile, it would take him to another level.

“I think he does have the potential to be better than Cyriel Dessers in this team. And we know that Rangers definitely are going to need some more goal power this season if things are going to swing in their favour.”

What next for Rangers?

Unfortunately for Beale, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that the head boss is already under the cosh after a substandard start to the 2023/24 campaign.

The Glasgow-based outfit began with a 1-0 loss to Kilmarnock, though they did put things right the following weekend with a 4-0 rout over Livingston; however, Taylor believes that not all the Gers faithful are happy with him in post.

While Beale is still in at the helm, however, he does aim to bring in more additions to the squad despite already being highly proactive up until this point.

One defender that has been touted with a move to Rangers is Leicester City’s Harry Souttar, who signed for the Foxes during the January window for £15m, per BBC Sport, and the club wish that having his older brother John Souttar already in the ranks could entice the imposing 24-year-old to make the switch.

Meanwhile, according to Football Scotland, Leeds United may push harder for Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara now that Tyler Adams is poised to leave Elland Road this summer.