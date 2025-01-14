Rangers are reportedly prepared to sell Cyriel Dessers amid the veteran striker falling down Philippe Clement's pecking order, according to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider.

Dessers has endured a frustrating season and has lost his place in Clement's team to summer signing Hamza Igamane. The 30-year-old has started just one of his side's last seven games in the Scottish Premiership.

The Nigerian forward, born in Belgium, has managed 12 goals and four assists in 31 games across competitions. Several performances have drawn the ire of the Ibrox faithful, and he looks likely to leave this month.

Dessers joined Rangers from Italian outfit Cremonense in July 2023 for a fee in the region of £5.6 million. A return to Italy is a possibility for the struggling forward. He appears to have lost a three-way fight with Igamane and fellow striker Danilo after Clement talked up the 'competition' between the trio in November.

Cyriel Dessers Stats (Scottish Premiership 2024-25) Appearances (starts) 19 (11) Goals 6 Goals Per Game 0.3 Shots Per Game 1.6 Big Chances Missed 8 Goal Conversion 20% Assists 2 Ground Duels Won 0.9 (33%) Aerial Duels Won 0.8 (38%)

Rangers Are Open To Selling Dessers

A Return To Italy Looks Likely

O'Rourke claims sources have said that there is a 'real possibility' Dessers will be sold this month. The Scottish transfer window slams shut on February 3, giving the Gers time to offload the out-of-favour frontman.

There is reported interest from Italy, and Cagliari and Empoli are considering swooping for Dessers, although neither have made an approach. There have been talks between the Scottish giants and interested clubs about the player who has two years left on his contract.

Rangers may be eager to sell the previously dubbed 'exceptional' Dessers to help improve their economic situation. The club is in murky waters on the financial front, posting a loss of £17.2 million in their most recent financial results. This makes conducting transfer business difficult, and the club have put several cost-cutting measures in place.

Clement's side are struggling in the Scottish Premiership title race with Celtic. They sit second, 15 points behind their arch-rivals, with 13 wins and four defeats in 22 games. The pressure is growing on their Belgian coach, although he still has the board's backing.

