Rangers could be set to lose long-serving duo James Tavernier and Connor Goldson at the end of their domestic campaign - with former Light Blues boss Steven Gerrard reportedly making a move to bring the pair to Al-Ettifaq.

Tavernier and Goldson have been mainstays at the back of Rangers' side for over half a decade, overseeing a Scottish Premiership title win in 2021, alongside two domestic cup wins and a famous Europa League run back in 2022 which saw the club reach the final, losing to Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties.

It has been a shaky few weeks for fans, having dropped points in the title race against Celtic, Ross County and Dundee - though the title is still in their hands should they beat the Hoops on May 11th. But whilst that will be in the forefront of their minds, it could well be their last few games in Rangers colours with Gerrard reportedly making a move for his former defensive duo in the Middle East.

James Tavernier and Connor Goldson: Transfer Latest

The long-serving duo could be on their way out of Ibrox

The report from the Daily Record suggests that Steven Gerrard is launching a double move to bring both Tavernier and Goldson to Al-Ettifaq in a reunion from his Rangers days. The article suggests that it could free up a large chunk of the wage budget, with the duo earning £70k-a-week at Ibrox.

Having been linked with Tavernier in the summer, with Gerrard undergoing a summer window in the Middle East and wanting to bring quality in defence to his ranks, the report states that the club are also monitoring Goldson in a potential double move that could massively change Rangers’ ranks.

Interest in Tavernier, who has been described as 'exceptional', is building again, and Wednesday saw news outlets in Saudi Arabia report that a deal to take him from Ibrox could happen at the end of the season, with Rangers’ final game of the campaign coming in the Scottish Cup final vs Celtic on May 25. Goldson’s name was not mentioned, though the Daily Record believe that Gerrard is keen on bringing two of his former experienced starts to the club to link up with the likes of Georginio Wijnaldum and Moussa Dembele in a bid to challenge at the top end of the vision.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Connor Goldson and James Tavernier have featured in a combined 762 games for Rangers

Gerrard brought Goldson to the club from Brighton back in 2018, and having incorporated him alongside Tavernier, their partnership saw the Light Blues go entirely unbeaten in the 2020/21 season to end a nine-year spell without a top-flight title.

Gerrard has seemingly convinced the club’s owners to move for Tavernier, and he could follow suit with Goldson - despite Gerrard having a poor first season with the club. Al-Ettifaq currently sit seventh in the table despite signing the likes of Wijnaldum, Dembele, Jordan Henderson - who has since joined Ajax - Demarai Gray and Karl Toko Ekambi.

Tavernier and Goldson Exits May Not Be All Bad

There has been a distinct lack of trophies in recent times at Ibrox

Tavernier and Goldson have been huge stalwarts at Rangers, especially Tavernier who has become the highest-scoring British defender in history was a result of his outstanding tally at Ibrox.

There would be a palpable sense of what could have been should they leave, having only won three major trophies since the clubs’ return to the top-flight since their insolvency in 2012.

Tavernier especially has been key to that, with 125 goals for Rangers in 454 appearances - including 90 in the league and 20 in European competition.

Their departures would signal the end of an era, though with a lack of trophies despite challenging until the latter stages of each and every competition, some change could well be needed under Philippe Clement.

