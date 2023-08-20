Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers could “become a bit of a cult hero”, as journalist Dean Jones outlines to GIVEMESPORT how he could get the Ibrox faithful onside.

Head coach Michael Beale has made several additions to the Gers’ front line this summer as he looks to challenge for the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers news – Cyriel Dessers

Having lost the services of Alfredo Morelos, Antonio Colak and Fashion Sakala this summer, Beale needed compensation with a glut of replacement centre-forward additions.

Atalanta’s Sam Lammers was joined by Feyenoord’s Danilo, as the 42-year-old head coach welcomes a raft of new signings during the transfer window.

Rangers also secured the signature of Cremonese striker Dessers for a reported £4.5m.

The four-cap Nigeria international arrived in Glasgow, bagging ten goals and providing three assists in 32 outings across spells with Genk and Cremonese last term.

However, Dessers has struggled to hit his stride following his arrival at Rangers, having been handed just 270 minutes worth of action across four appearances for the Scottish giants.

He has hit the back of the net just once in last week’s Champions League third qualifying round first-leg victory over Swiss Pro League outfit Servette, scoring the second goal in a 2-1 win.

But he was jeered off the pitch in last weekend’s 4-0 Premiership victory over Livingston, having been hooked by Beale with the score at 1-0.

However, the Rangers boss has backed Dessers to find his form and win over the Rangers faithful soon.

“You can see that Cyriel has come off not having a pre-season,” said Beale (via Football Scotland).

“And he missed the last two months of last season as well through injury. He scored in midweek and was heavily involved in our first goal [on Saturday].

“Listen, we want a lot from these players. But his goal against Servette will do him the world of good, and we’re still tinkering up front. Cyriel will be fine here.”

And Jones believes that Dessers must remain single-minded and focused as he aims to score the goals to make him a “cult hero” at Ibrox.

What has Jones said about Rangers and Dessers?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I'm not sure that Dessers was ever going to become a club icon. I'm not sure what people's expectations were. But even if he can turn this around right now, he could yet become a cult hero.

“It only takes one big goal to change how you're viewed in the fans' eyes. He's still going to get the chance to prove himself. It's such early days that he has to stay single-minded, focused and believe in himself.”

What next for Rangers?

Rangers kept up their winning run of form this weekend when they beat Greenock Morton 2-1 in the second round of the Viaplay Cup on Saturday.

However, the Champions League play-off with PSV Eindhoven will take priority next week after the Glasgow giants disposed of their Dutch opposition at the same stage last season.

Jones has already told GIVEMESPORT that this Rangers side doesn’t feel like the finished article but has backed Dessers, plus Danilo and Jose Cifuentes, to thrive if Beale can find a system that allows that to happen.