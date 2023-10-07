Highlights An £8m duo must step up under Steve Davis' interim management at Rangers and find consistency in their performances.

The Ibrox outfit are on the lookout for a new head coach.

Rangers travel to St. Mirren on Sunday, looking to bounce back from this week's Europa League defeat at Aris Limassol.

Rangers interim manager Steven Davis could “unlock a different version” of Cyriel Dessers and Sam Lammers at Ibrox whilst the Gers board search for a new full-time head coach, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with his verdict on the duo.

The Glasgow giants have endured a difficult start to the 2023/24 season.

Rangers news – Cyriel Dessers and Sam Lammers

Following an exodus of experienced players at the end of the season, Rangers aimed to rebuild their squad, looking to challenge for the Scottish Premiership title and compete on a European front. The Gers began the window by signing Atalanta forward Lammers in a deal worth £3m.

The 26-year-old became the club’s fourth addition following the pre-contract arrivals of Jack Butland, Dujon Sterling and Kieran Dowell. Upon his signing, Lammers couldn’t contain his excitement (via Sky Sports):

“I am really excited to join Rangers. My first impressions have all been good, so I am even more excited for the season to start now.”

Rangers followed up Lammers’ signature with the acquisition of Cremonese striker Dessers for a reported fee of £4.5m. The Glasgow giants welcomed nine fresh faces to Ibrox during the summer transfer window, providing the club with substantial bodies and quality to compete on a domestic and continental front.

However, what followed was a below-par start to the campaign. An opening-day defeat at Kilmarnock immediately put Rangers on the back foot before pressure-relieving wins over Livingston and Ross County came either side of a second-round Viaplay Cup victory over Greenock Morton.

But the final weeks of August proved defining in the early stages of the season, with Rangers dropping into the Europa League after a Champions League play-off defeat at the hands of PSV Eindhoven before a 1-0 derby day defeat to Celtic on 3rd September.

In the last week, Rangers have found themselves on the end of a 3-1 home defeat to Aberdeen before losing 2-1 at Aris Limassol in the Europa League, having beaten Real Betis 1-0 in their group stage opener. Therefore, the Gers have been on the hunt for a new manager. However, it’s unlikely to be Graham Potter after Jones told GIVEMESPORT that the 48-year-old doesn’t sound interested in the Ibrox vacancy.

Rangers summer signings Fee Danilo - Feyenoord £5.4m Cyriel Dessers - Cremonese £4.3m Sam Lammers - Atalanta £3m Jose Cifuentes - LAFC £1.2m Dujon Sterling - Chelsea Free Kieran Dowell - Norwich Free Jack Butland - Crystal Palace Free Leon Balogun - QPR Free Abdallah Sima - Brighton Loan All fees from Transfermarkt

Dessers and Lammers must take opportunities under Davis – Dean Jones

Jones has indicated that Dessers and Lammers, who have bagged a combined four goals between them this season, must step up while Davis is in charge. But the journalist has differing views on the duo, who cost almost £8m this summer. He told GIVEMESPORT:

“Maybe Davis can unlock a different version of Dessers and Lammers. I think confidence needs to be found. They certainly need to find some consistency in their performances. I have to say I'm just not convinced by Dessers at all. Even when he has scored goals, I'm unconvinced he’ll follow them up with more goals. “I think Lammers has shown a bit more hope than that, and I've probably got a bit more confidence in him coming good for Glasgow Rangers. But certainly, when there's a change in managers, it's an opportunity for players who have been underperforming to step up their game to make their mark on the team again to set a new precedent in training for what they can do. Dessers and Lammers are two players you would expect to step up.”

Who could Rangers look to appoint as their next manager?

Several names have been touted as Rangers search for their next permanent manager. According to BBC Sport, Yokohama F. Marinos head coach Kevin Muscat hs held talks with the Rangers hierarchy about taking the vacant post at Ibrox. Meanwhile, Kilmarnock’s Derek McInnes is under serious consideration.

The Daily Record claims that former Eintracht Frankfurt head coach Oliver Glasner has formally instructed his representatives to register his interest in taking the reins in Glasgow. HLN reported that former Monaco and Club Brugge head coach Philippe Clement has been in Glasgow this week for discussions over the post, whilst Scott Parker is interested in the job, according to The Daily Mail.

What next for Rangers?

Rangers must respond to this week’s European disappointment with a positive result at St. Mirren on Sunday lunchtime. The Glasgow giants could overtake their opponents, who occupy second place in the Premiership, aiming to close the gap to Celtic at the top of the table. The Gers then pause for the season’s second international break before welcoming Hibernian to Ibrox on 21st October.

Read More: Ranking the 12 worst Champions League teams in history