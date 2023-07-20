Rangers’ pursuit of an attacking reinforcement is “still progressing” at Ibrox, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Michael Beale has already taken steps to rebuild his Gers outfit as the Glasgow giants look to challenge for the Scottish Premiership title this season.

Rangers transfer news – Latest

Having seen eight players leave Ibrox across the summer transfer window, Beale will be keen to replace the void left by the departures of stars such as Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos.

The 42-year-old head coach has gone some way to revamping the Rangers squad, with additions such as Cremonese forward Cyriel Dessers and Atalanta’s Sam Lammers.

According to AD in the Netherlands, Rangers have tabled a fresh £5.2m bid for Feyenoord striker Danilo.

The Dutch giants have already rejected two previous offers from the Ibrox outfit and are now weighing up whether to accept Rangers' latest proposal, having initially demanded £6m, as Beale looks to make a statement signing for his front line

When asked about the latest on the Gers’ pursuit of Danilo, Beale told reporters (via The Scottish Sun): “Danilo is a player that we like, I think a lot of people like.

“He’s not the only forward we are talking to, but he’s the one that’s out there.”

And Jones believes Rangers have done “half the job” in their pursuit of Danilo and will “keep plugging away at it.”

What has Jones said about Rangers and Danilo?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I believe Danilo is back in pre-season training now. But that deal is still progressing as far as Rangers are concerned. Their problem is that Feyenoord are holding things up at their end.

“I believe that half the job is done here, from a Rangers point of view, because the player is up for the move.

“They just now need to get to the next stage of that, where the selling club are open to this happening. So, they'll keep plugging away at it.”

What next for Rangers this summer?

Danilo, once described as the “best finisher” at Ajax by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, is not the only player on Rangers’ shortlist this season, as Beale looks to improve the quality of the Glasgow giants’ squad.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Rangers could make two more signings after they recruit LAFC star, Jose Cifuentes.

Journalist Andres Ponce indicates that a deal for the Ecuadorian is effectively completed and has hinted that it good be a gateway for a “stronger league.”

Beale hopes to see the bulk of the club's transfer business completed by the time Rangers make the trip to Kilmarnock for their opening Scottish Premiership fixture of the season on 5th August.

The Gers then welcome Livingston to Ibrox before travelling to Ross County the following weekend.

Beale’s outfit conclude their opening fixtures with the visit of arch-rivals Celtic, in a fixture which could play a significant part in the race for the Premiership title this season.