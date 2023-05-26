Rangers' deal for Los Angeles FC midfielder José Cifuentes is starting to progress and could see some players at Ibrox leave this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

There's set to be a huge rebuild at the Gers, with it already being confirmed that several members of Michael Beale's squad are departing the club at the end of the season.

Rangers transfer news — José Cifuentes

As per the Daily Record, Rangers are close to agreeing personal terms with Cifuentes as they look to bring the 24-year-old to Ibrox.

While Beale is now likely to have Cifuentes at his disposal, the Englishman will be without the likes of Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent next season.

The Gers recently announced that the duo and a few other players at the Glasgow club will be departing at the end of their contracts.

"Rangers can today announce Scott Arfield, Filip Helander, Ryan Kent, Allan McGregor and Alfredo Morelos will leave the club upon the expiry of their contracts this summer," a statement on Rangers' official website read.

What has Dean Jones said about José Cifuentes and Rangers?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT about Cifuentes and Rangers, Jones said: "We're starting to hear quite a few rumours about transfer deals that are starting to progress. They're linked with José Cifuentes from MLS, and deals like that one starting to progress just make me feel like there are a few of the old faces that aren't going to be around for much longer."

Will José Cifuentes be a good signing for Rangers?

If they can get a deal for the Ecuadorian over the line, which now looks likely, then he could be a shrewd addition to Beale's squad.

John Thorrington, the general manager and co-president of LAFC, thinks Cifuentes has everything needed to be a success in the game.

"What I'll speak to about Cifu is I think if he's not the most talented midfielder in the league, he's up there," Thorrington was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail last year. "'I think he has absolutely everything he needs to succeed.

"I'm not surprised to receive and hear of interest from high-level clubs in Europe. We, as I say, evaluate these opportunities on a case-by-case basis and we will cross that bridge when the appropriate opportunity comes."

If the Ecuador international, who is valued at around £10m by Transfermarkt, can adapt to the Scottish Premiership, then it looks like Rangers will have a really good midfielder on their hands.