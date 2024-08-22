Rangers are among the many potential suitors that are keeping tabs on Salernitana left-back Domagoj Bradaric, according to Italian publication Il Mattino, who have revealed that Serie A outfit Cagilari are also keen to secure his services.

Philippe Clement, who was appointed Rangers boss in October 2023, enjoyed a tumultuous maiden campaign at the helm of the club, finishing in second place, eight points behind the winners and their Glaswegian rivals Celtic.

As a result, the Belgian tactician has signed the likes of Mohamed Diomande, Robin Propper, Hamza Igamane, Vaclav Cerny and Jefte, while Connor Barron, Liam Kelly and Clinto Nisala have all been secured via free transfers.

Rangers Among Those Interested in Bradaric

Caligari keen to keep the 24-year-old in Italy

After Ridvan Yilmaz’s recent injury, one that the 23-year-old picked up against St. Johnstone, Rangers have been forced to dip their toes in the market to sign a stop-gap solution to their left-back issue.

Bradaric, 24, has emerged as a potential option, according to Il Mattino, after the four-cap Croatia international impressed last campaign, totting up 37 appearances – and 2,976 minutes of action – across all competitions.

Able to play in any role up the left flank, the Split-born star’s positional versatility is an attractive prospect for his would-be buyers, Rangers included.

Recently, journalist Nicolo Schira reported that Rangers, amid showing an interest in Bradaric, had initiated talks for a loan with the option to buy, while Salernitana asked for an obligation upon reaching certain conditions.

What could play into the Glasgow-based outfit’s hands is that the 24-year-old is expected to move onto pastures new this summer after his current side got demoted to Serie B at the end of last term.

Serie A outfit Cagilari, as mentioned, are also keen on recruiting his services before the fast-approaching deadline next week and are tempted to offer him a route back to Italy’s top flight.

Contracted to Salernitana until the summer of 2026, Bradaric has notched 70 outings for his current employers since joining from French side LOSC Lille in the summer of 2022 and has weighed in with six assists.

Domagoj Bradaric - Club Career Statistics Club Games Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards LOSC Lille 77 1 6 12/0 Salernitana 70 0 6 11/0 Hadjuk Split II 35 5 0 4/0 Hadjuk Split 25 0 2 4/0

Ex-Man Utd Star Brandon Williams Eyed by Rangers Chiefs

Available on a free transfer after Old Trafford contract expired

An alternative with more experience at the top level of European football that is on the radar of Rangers this summer is ex-Manchester United ace Brandon Williams, who is currently without a club upon his contract expiration.

According to the Daily Record, the ex-Norwich City loanee has been on their shortlist since the end of 2023/24 and Rangers are now contemplating whether to pounce on the left-back’s free agency status this summer as he represents a more economical option.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Williams notched six goals and 16 assists in his 161-game career.

Crumpsall-born Williams, 23, emerged from the depths of Carrington as a fresh-faced teenager under Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s stewardship and made 37 senior appearances throughout his breakthrough campaign.

Unable to prove himself as a regular fixture at Old Trafford, he endured loan spells at both Norwich and Ipswich Town before being released by the Red Devils this summer, leaving the door wide open for potential suitors.

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 22/08/2024