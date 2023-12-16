Highlights Rangers midfielder John Lundstram's future at Ibrox remains uncertain as his contract with the Gers expires at the end of the 2023/24 season.

The ex-Sheffield United midfielder gave a vague response when asked about negotiations over a new deal leading to speculation about his potential departure from the Light Blues.

Rangers are also working on securing a new contract for left-back Borna Barisic, who has attracted interest from clubs in the Premier League and across Europe.

Rangers midfielder John Lundstram seems “slightly rattled” by questions over his future at Ibrox, as transfer insider Dean Jones considers the chances of him remaining with them Gers beyond the 2023/24 season.

The Glasgow giants have enjoyed an impressive resurgence following the appointment of Philippe Clement in October and hope to continue to challenge for the Scottish Premiership title come the end of the campaign.

Rangers have also secured their progression to the last-16 of the Europa League, having topped their group hoping to make a dent in the continent’s second-tier competition in 2024. Clement hopes to build on the momentum he has generated in his early days at Ibrox and improve his squad as we head into the winter transfer window at the turn of the year.

John Lundstram’s time at Rangers

In July 2021, Rangers confirmed the signing of Lundstram on a three-year deal after the midfielder moved to Ibrox after his contract with Sheffield United expired. The 29-year-old had established himself as a part of the furniture at Bramall Lane, becoming essential in their top-half 2019/20 Premier League finish, before being part of a side that finished rock bottom of the division the following season.

However, with a move to Rangers on the cards in the summer of 2021, Lundstram wasn’t prepared to turn down the opportunity to play for one of Britain’s biggest clubs. The Liverpool-born defensive midfielder has worked under the management of Steven Gerrard, Michael Beale and Clement, winning a Scottish Cup trophy in his first campaign at the club in 2022.

At the end of the 2023/24 season, Lundstram’s reported £20,000 per-week deal at Ibrox expires, meaning he is currently free to sign a pre-contract with the clubs from abroad if fresh terms aren’t agreed by the start of January 2024. Asked about talks over a new contract at Rangers, the defensive midfielder was coy on his future, saying (via The National):

“I am [out of contract in the summer], yeah. It is personal between the club and me, so I would rather keep it that way. It is just between me and the club".

Lundstram’s frosty response gives an inconclusive look at the terms of a new deal being reached between the Liverpool-born star and Rangers.

John Lundstram - Scottish Premiership career in numbers (15-12-23) Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 2021-22 27 1 0 1 0 2022-23 37 5 0 7 1 2023-24 15 0 0 2 0 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Dean Jones on John Lundstram

Jones has described Lundstram’s response to the question over his Rangers future as “strange.” The transfer insider considered whether the midfielder is “fed up” with hearing questions about the state of his current contract. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“It felt like a bit of a strange moment and one that probably caught me a little bit off guard because when we've seen him speaking previously about it, there didn't seem to be much doubt that he'd want to stay or he would be staying really if that was the case of him hoping to do that. He seemed almost slightly rattled by the question. Maybe he is fed up with hearing about it; it could be as simple as that. But it also just makes you wonder if the situation has changed. As I say, the assumption has always been that he would stay, but it has got people considering whether he might leave after all.”

Rangers transfer news, including the future of Borna Barisic

Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT (11th December) that Rangers have begun attempting to tie left-back Borna Barisic down to a new deal at Ibrox. According to a report from TEAMtalk in October, the Gers have a fresh contract offer for the left-back, whose current terms with the Glasgow giants expire in the summer of 2024.

Clement is desperate to keep Barisic at Ibrox despite reported interest from Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest. Meanwhile, Aston Villa and AS Roma have considered tempting the Croatia international away from Rangers amid uncertainty over whether he will commit to a new deal. And Watford could also offer Barisic a route south of the border, with the Championship outfit considering bolstering their full-back options.

Meanwhile, Rangers loan star Adballah Sima has admitted he’d love to make his move from Brighton & Hove Albion permanent. Clement has revealed that Rangers are set for talks with the Seagulls to make the forward’s temporary stay into a long-term move.

Sima admits that he’s enjoyed his time in Glasgow, having been one of the few signings from the 2023 summer transfer window who have made their time in Glasgow successful. After Rangers’ Viaplay Cup final with Aberdeen on 17th December, the Gers welcome St. Johnstone to Ibrox on the 20th, before a Christmas Eve Premiership visit to Motherwell.