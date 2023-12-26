Highlights Rangers right-back Dujon Sterling could be a surprise star of the 2023/24 season at Ibrox.

The ex-England youth international, who struggled to make an impact at Chelsea, has grasped opportunities with the Gers and and played a crucial role in recent Europa League and Viaplay Cup victories for Philippe Clement's side.

Meanwhile, Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland may have dropped a hint on his future amid rumoured interest from Rangers.

Rangers right-back Dujon Sterling could “one of the more surprise stars” of the 2023/24 season, as journalist Dean Jones considers his “open-mindedness” about his role for the Gers at Ibrox.

Head coach Philippe Clement has enjoyed an almost faultless run of form since he arrived in Glasgow in October and will hope to continue that into the new year as he looks to challenge for the Scottish Premiership title.

Sterling has endured a difficult time since signing for Rangers, having struggled to make an impression on the team throughout various competitions during the 2023/24 campaign. However, a recent breakthrough in Clement’s Gers outfit could give him the platform to push on and achieve his full potential over the next few years.

Sterling’s time at Rangers so far

In May, Rangers signed Chelsea right-back Sterling, who would officially join the Glasgow giants on 1st July. The defender had struggled to break into the west London outfit’s first team, given their plethora of right-back options, including Reece James and Cesar Azpilicueta.

Sterling was sent out on loan to Coventry City, Wigan Athletic, Blackpool, and Stoke City during his time at Stamford Bridge, gaining invaluable experience that eventually led to his move to Rangers. He has also been capped for England’s youth teams up to U20 level.

The 24-year-old made his Gers debut in August, coming on as a late substitute in Rangers’ 4-0 Premiership victory over Livingston. However, it’s been tough for Sterling, traditionally a right-back, to break into the team under Michael Beale and Clement. Sterling is in the unfortunate position of playing deputy to Rangers captain James Tavernier, who has been a reliable presence at Ibrox for several years.

Therefore, the Chelsea academy graduate must grasp opportunities elsewhere in the team to become a regular for Rangers under Clement. However, Sterling has enjoyed an upturn in fortunes and success in December, having played a crucial part in the side’s 3-2 Europa League victory at Real Betis before operating as a defensive midfielder in the Gers’ Viaplay Cup final triumph over Aberdeen.

Dujon Sterling - Rangers stats Appearances 15 Goals 0 Assists 0 Yellow cards 0 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Dean Jones on Dujon Sterling

Jones feels that Sterling is a player who will improve as his confidence rises, and he has been impressed by his “open-mindedness” to play various roles to help the team. The journalist feels that the reported £22,000 per week earner needs a home he feels is part of. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“It's really good for Sterling that he can turn around things like this. He was pretty much their best player in Europe against Real Betis. He's still got big growth potential. I think he's a great player, and he can use Rangers as a perfect club to elevate his status. But also, this works both ways because he needs a home that suits him and a project that he feels part of. The love he's getting from Rangers will probably make him feel ten feet tall. I think this is a player that is going to improve more and more as his confidence rises. I know he's enjoying the challenge, and his open-mindedness about how he can help the team in terms of his role seems encouraging for everyone. He could be one of the surprise stars of this season.”

Rangers reaction to Lawrence Shankland's social media presence

With the 2024 winter transfer window closing in, Clement will be eager to build on his current squad to sustain a title challenge and topple Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland recently liked an Instagram post from the official SPFL account, congratulating Rangers on their Viaplay Cup triumph in December. Some Gers fans have considered this a come-and-get-me plea from the Scotland international.

In November, Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Shankland and Rangers would go to ‘another level’ if the Glasgow giants could acquire the Hearts frontman’s signature. The centre-forward ranks third in the Scottish Premiership goalscoring charts before gameweek 18, having hit the back of the net eight times throughout the 2023/24 season.

The Gers host Ross County on 27th December as Clement prepares to take his side into 2024. But before New Year plans can be made, Rangers face arch-rivals Celtic on 30th December to close out a mixed 2023. The game at Parkhead could have a massive say in the final destination of the Scottish Premiership title come the end of the 2023/24 season.