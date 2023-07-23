Rangers are not expected to finish their transfer business this summer after the potential double signing of Cyriel Dessers and Danilo, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

While Michael Beale will be delighted with his business so far, Jones claims there may also be some players that are on the brink of an exit, too.

Rangers transfer news

Rangers have been active from the off to ensure their squad depth is healthy enough to lead into the forthcoming campaign, especially as they wish to prevent their rivals Celtic winning three Scottish Premiership titles on the bounce.

The likes of Kieran Dowell, Jack Butland, Dujon Sterling, Sam Lammers, and Dessers have already been picked up by the Glasgow-based outfit.

But, Jones has claimed that there are no signs of the Light Blues putting on the brakes as they continue to search the market high and low for new signings, one of which being Feyenoord figurehead Danilo.

Danilo aside, Jones has now told GIVEMESPORT that Rangers are not giving up in their pursuit of other new faces at Ibrox.

What did Dean Jones say about Ranger’s summer window business?

Jones claimed that while the club have done a good job so far, there is still more work to be done before the transfer window slams shut.

He said: “Yeah, I think it’s fair to expect that this won’t be the end of their transfer business [Dessers and Danilo]. They have tried to move fast for the key areas that needed to change, but there are other areas that need to be sorted too. I think that there’s some talent on the fringes that need to be trimmed, but then I expect Rangers to finish this transfer window strongly as well.”

What’s the latest on Danilo to Rangers?

On the Heart & Hand podcast, David Edgar insisted a £3m offer for the Brazil international had been tabled, though this was £4.3m shy of the Eredivisie side’s valuation.

To no surprise, their first bid was snubbed, but Rangers have ramped up their chase with an improved proposal for one of Beale’s many top targets, with The Scottish Sun suggesting an agreement is now close.

With Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos now out of the picture at the club, Beale and his entourage would be wise to go all out for Danilo as the former Ajax prospect could spearhead the Rangers attack in 2023/24.

Who else could Rangers sign?

Divine Mukasa, formerly of West Ham United, confirmed his exit from the London club amid speculation that Rangers were interested in his signature.

Reports are suggesting that the 15-year-old had visited Rangers, as well as Newcastle United, in the past week in order to weigh up his prospective options, but no decision has been formally made.

According to footballscotland, however, boss Beale has been told to ‘offload’ three big names players in order to fund his summer reshuffle, which would include deals for both Danilo and Mukasa.

If the Light Blues can continue their prowess in the market they have shown so far by sealing deals for Danilo, Mukasa and the like, the desire to compete with Celtic for domestic gold will be as high as ever.