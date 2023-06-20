Rangers are now ‘expecting more signings’ to come through the door at Ibrox, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Michael Beale will look to steer his Gers side to the Scottish Premier League title to prevent their rivals Celtic from winning three on the bounce.

Rangers transfer news

As their first order of business this summer, Jack Butland was signed by Rangers from Manchester United on a four-year deal with Kieran Dowell and Dujon Sterling following on free transfers.

Sam Lammers, formerly on Atalanta, has also moved to Scotland to play under Beale’s tutelage, and his move has now been made official by the club.

Unfortunately for Rangers, though, Bayern Munich have cancelled the permanent option on Malik Tillman’s loan deal, Rangers Review has confirmed.

Though the Ibrox-based club will receive a £1m compensation – which can be used elsewhere in the market – they will feel hard done by and would have rather entered the 2023/24 season with the promising 21-year-old in their ranks.

Now, the Scottish-based side have to scour the market for a Tillman replacement, while also bolstering other departments.

What did Dean Jones said about Rangers’ business this summer?

Jones claimed that Rangers are serious about their transfer business in the forthcoming months following the acquisitions of Butland and Lammers.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Yeah, I mean the planning into this transfer window has been done over the past few months. We’ve seen news around Butland and Lammers all come through pretty fast.

"I’m told we should expect more news pretty quickly on other players that will be coming through the door. I don’t think they intend to wait around in the summer Rangers. They want to give Beale exactly what he wants and needs to get going quickly in the new season.”

Who could Rangers sign this summer?

Rangers have now gone two seasons without winning the SPL, as their fiercest competition in Celtic winning have won two titles consecutively.

Per Football Insider, Rangers are keen to sign Jonathan Panzo from Nottingham Forest as the London-born ace doesn’t appear to be in Steve Cooper’s plans for 2023/24 Graeme Hanna wrote for GIVEMESPORT.

Beale could look to bolster his midfield department with the signing of Liverpool’s 21-year-old Leighton Clarkson.

However, they will face fierce competition from Old Firm rivals Celtic in their pursuit of his signature, according to Football Insider. Battling it out with their closest domestic competitors will prove to be a tough test in securing a deal with the English giants.

Rangers have also reignited their hard interest in Scotland cult hero Lyndon Dykes, according to The Daily Mail, but the likes of Burnley and Millwall are also in the frame for the QPR striker.

Beale and co. have a busy summer ahead in order to close the 2022/23 seven-point gap on Brendan Rodger’s Celtic side but will view their recent pickups as a slither of motivation