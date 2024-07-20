Highlights Rangers are set to improve their offer for Plymouth winger Morgan Whittaker.

Whittaker has told the Pilgrims' manager Wayne Rooney he wants to leave.

Ranger boss Clement is aiming to strengthen his squad with Whittaker, but is at risk of losing captain James Tavernier.

Rangers are set to return with an improved offer for Plymouth Argyle winger Morgan Whittaker, having failed with an initial bid for the player, according to Daily Record.

Whittaker enjoyed a fruitful 2023/24 season, scoring 19 goals and registering eight assists in 46 Championship appearances, as the Pilgrims narrowly avoided relegation back to League One. This form has inevitably sparked interest from a host of clubs, with Rangers reportedly having had a bid in excess of £7 million turned down earlier in this window.

The Glaswegian outift have been monitoring Whittaker for some time now, having been cited as 'hopeful' of pulling off a deal worth just £1.5 million for the forward, back in January 2023. Now, after a blistering campaign in England's second division, the fee is expected to be substantially greater, with new Plymouth manager Wayne Rooney eager to keep hold of his star man.

Rangers Eyeing Whittaker

The wide man is keen on the move

Developing through Derby County's academy, Whittaker moved to Swansea City in 2020, where he struggled to break into the first team. However, a temporary spell at Plymouth in the Devon side's promotion season of 2022/23, in which he scored nine goals in 25 matches, saw the Green Army sign him permanently for £1 million last summer.

The 23-year-old then exploded in the Championship last year, managing 20 goals across all competitions, and was called "one of the best players in the Championship" by then manager Stephen Schumacher. Rangers have now reignited their interest in a target they've been tracking for some time.

The Ibrox side had an offer of £7 million rejected for Whittaker by Plymouth, with Rooney vowing to try to keep hold of the player. However, the English winger has signalled to the ex-Manchester United striker his desire to complete a move to Scotland, an action that could help force through a deal.

Daily Record report that a fresh proposal is imminent, one that is expected to be sufficient enough for Plymouth to succumb. Rangers boss Philippe Clement views the prolific wide man as a potentially significant acquisition, who could help provide competition for the likes of Abdallah Sima and Ross McCausland.

The Scottish giants are looking to reclaim the league title after rivals Celtic pipped them to it last season, and a signing like Whittaker could play a major part in helping bridge this gap with the Bhoys.

Whittaker's Championship Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 46 Goals 19 Assists 8 Shots Per 90 3.78 Expected Goals Per 90 0.25 Key Passes Per 90 1.45 Expected Assists Per 90 0.14 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.29

Rangers Fending off Interest for Tavernier

Trabzonspor want the goal-scoring full-back

While strengthening in offensive areas is one way in which Clement can help his side maintain a healthy pace with Celtic next season, holding on to pivotal players is another. Club captain James Tavernier is the subject of interest from abroad, with Trabzonspor having had a bid rejected for the right-back.

Ex-Rangers duo Borna Barisic and John Lundstram have both joined the Turkish side, and now they're looking to make it a hat-trick of signings from the Scottish side. Tavernier is highly sought after in Europe, after developing an ability to score goals from full-back in his time at Ibrox. The 32-year-old netted 24 times acorss all competitions for Clement's side, scoring 125 goals in nine seasons at the club.

