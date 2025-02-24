Rangers' season has gone from bad to worse in recent weeks under Philippe Clement, with poor results finally seeing the Belgian sacked over the weekend after yet another loss in all competitions - and reports have touted former Southampton man Russell Martin for the vacancy, naming him as one of the candidates 'in the frame' to take over at Ibrox.

Rangers suffered a shambolic exit from the Scottish Cup at home to Queen's Park earlier in the month, and having lost in the League Cup final against Celtic, their poor form in the top-flight means that the Europa League is now their only realistic chance of silverware. It's been poor enough to see Clement given the boot - and he could be replaced by Martin, who may return to Ibrox after a seven-year absence.

Report: Martin 'in Frame' For Rangers Job

The young manager knows the club and is out of work

The report by The Sun states that former Gers defender Martin is one of the names in the frame to replace Clement, after the Belgian was sacked late on Sunday evening.

The former Club Brugge boss suffered a poor start to the campaign, and having played catch-up with local rivals Celtic all season, their 2-0 loss against St Mirren was the final straw for Ibrox chiefs, with chief executive Patrick Stewart telling Clement his time was up in Govan.

As a result, Martin is one of the names on the shortlist of Rangers' top brass. The Southampton boss, who won promotion to the Premier League last season via the Championship play-offs, is out of work after being sacked by the south coast club back in December, and he's been regarded as a 'serious contender' by those at Ibrox, given his availability on a free and having been called 'extremely successful' by Arsenal boss and former Gers star Mikel Arteta.

Russell Martin's managerial statistics - record by club Club Games Wins Draws Losses Milton Keynes Dons 80 30 19 31 Swansea City 99 36 27 36 Southampton 73 33 14 26

Rangers face Kilmarnock on Wednesday in their first game post-Clement, and despite Kevin Thomson and Issame Charai being touted as names to steady the ship, GIVEMESPORT sources earlier revealed that former club captain Barry Ferguson will weather the storm on an interim basis, having managed Clyde, Kelty Hearts and Alloa Athletic in recent years.

Ferguson, who enjoyed two exceptional spells at Ibrox where he accrued over 400 appearances for his boyhood club, has also taken charge of 243 games from the dugout and his knowledge of the club could tick the Gers over in the coming days.

Our sources further state that an agreement could be found on Monday, once he meets with the Rangers hierarchy - with Rangers chiefs potentially delaying bringing a new boss in until the end of the season, given Celtic are 13 points clear of them in the Scottish Premiership with just 11 games to go.

Martin Playing Style Has Become Notorious

Rangers would embrace a possession-clad style if he arrives

Martin was a loan signing under Pedro Caixinha at Rangers back in the 2017/18 season, featuring 15 times and scoring for the club in a 2-0 win over Hibs just a month after joining. His playing career slowly fizzled out afterwards, but the former Scotland international - who had 29 caps for the Tartan Army - has since had a relatively strong managerial career.

Starting out at MK Dons, Martin instilled a possession-heavy style of play that saw him become one of the best young coaches in the English leagues. Securing a move to Swansea City, Martin continued that style in the Championship, recording a top-half finish in which he moved to Southampton.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Russell Martin won 33 of his 73 games in charge of Southampton.

His time at St. Mary's was inconsistent. Taking the club on a 25-game unbeaten run, Martin was praised for securing a return to the Championship at the first time of asking after their play-off win - but with just one Premier League win in 16 games, he was sacked after a 5-0 home loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-02-25.

