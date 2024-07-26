Highlights Rangers targeting Atletico Nacional star Edier Ocampo as James Tavernier's replacement.

Colombian Under-20 international is available for around £1.6million.

Several key players set to leave Ibrox to fund Philippe Clement's squad rebuild.

Rangers are eyeing a move for Atletico Nacional right-back Edier Ocampo who could be a replacement for James Tavernier, according to reports.

The club captain is expected to leave Ibrox after nine years with the club this summer, with Turkish giants Trabzonspor already having a bid rejected for his services.

But they face competition from Besiktas as well as clubs in Saudi Arabia, including Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq, as Rangers hold out for an acceptable fee to help them rebuild their squad.

Rangers Want to Sign Edier Ocampo

Colombian could be available for £1.6million

Should the skipper move on as expected, manager Philippe Clement is keen to bring in replacements to the squad and 20-year-old South American Ocampo has emerged as a strong target.

According to Colombia Scouts on X, there is interest from Rangers and Serie A club Verona who have 'intent' to make a bid, but strong offers are already on the table from the Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS and Toulouse of France.

Edier Ocampo 2024 Brazilian Serie A stats Games 17(4) Goals 3 Assists 1

Atletico Nacional are willing to do a deal for around £1.6million, which would likely see Rangers have some money leftover from any deal that would see Tavernier move on.

Ocampo is an unknown quantity in Europe, however he has been described as a player with "explosive pace" and an attacking full-back who matches the demands of the modern game.

So far in the 2024 Brazilian Serie A season, Ocampo has scored three goals and registered one assist in 21 appearances from the right-back position. He will have some huge boots to fill if he comes in to replace Tavernier however.

The 33-year-old has scored an incredible 125 goals and registered 129 assists in 460 appearances for the club from full-back, making him one of the most prolific defenders in the history of the sport.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: James Tavernier is the highest-scoring defender in British football history.

More Exits Expected for Rangers This Summer

Connor Goldson set to leave Ibrox too

Tavernier's exit from the club isn't that unexpected, with manager Clement admitting recently that every player is available for transfer if the right offer comes in except for goalkeeper Jack Butland.

The player closest to the exit currently is Connor Goldson, who has traveled to complete a deal with Aris Limassol that would bring an end to his six-year stint with the club.

Striker Sam Lammers is also said to be "one step away" from a return to the Eredivisie with FC Twente, while playmaker Todd Cantwell has handed in a transfer request and there are question marks around several others including Cyriel Dessers, Scott Wright and Ianis Hagi.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef and Transfermarkt.