Highlights Rangers are ready to make a move for Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland as Philippe Clement performs U-turn on signing him.

Hearts could demand £3m for Shankland, which could mean Rangers offer a player-plus-cash deal.

A departure for JamesTavernier could accelerate any move for the Scotland international striker.

Rangers have put Lawrence Shankland back on their shortlist to bolster their attacking options for Philippe Clement this summer, according to the Daily Record.

The Light Blues are keen to add to their options in attack after releasing Kemar Roofe, while Cyriel Dessers and Sam Lammers have been linked with a move away from Ibrox.

And Clement has identified Hearts star Shankland as his top priority to come in after previously deciding against signing the Scotland international, who is entering the final 12 months of his contract at Tynecastle.

Rangers Ready To Push The Button On Shankland Bid

Hearts will need convincing

Shankland has rejected offers to renew his deal at his current club, but Rangers will have to bid £3million to convince them to let him leave according to journalist Keith Jackson.

The Bears are limited on funds after signing seven players already this summer and would need to sell before they could buy, with captain James Tavernier and vice-captain Connor Goldson among the most likely players to be moved on.

But Rangers could also offer Hearts a player-plus-cash deal to sweeten the pot, and the club "could push the button" on an official offer before the SPFL season begins on August 3rd, when the two sides will face off against each other.

How Lawrence Shankland and Cyriel Dessers compare Scottish Premiership 2023-24 Shankland Dessers Games 36 27 Minutes 3259 2272 Goals 24 16 Assists 4 4 Goals per 90 0.66 0.63 Shots on target 50 48

The Ibrox board are also targeting a number of other forwards this summer, having already re-signed Oscar Cortes on loan with an obligation to buy for next summer while also being linked with Plymouth star Morgan Whittaker.

Reports suggest the club had a £7million bid rejected recently, but are preparing to go back in with another bid.

The future of captain Tavernier could hold the key to this transfer business, with the club having turned down an offer from Turkish giants Trabzonspor although a new offer is expected to come in at some point that will see him leave after nine years in Glasgow.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Lawrence Shankland has scored more league goals in the last two seasons (48) than anyone else in Scotland.

Ruthless Shankland Could be Heading to Ibrox

James Tavernier's exit could accelerate the move

The 28-year-old is out of contract in 2025 and Hearts know they must cash in now or risk losing him for nothing, having so far failed to agree fresh terms with him.

Shankland has been labelled as "outstanding" by Scotland teammate John McGinn and compared to Brentford hitman Ivan Toney, who has been linked with a £50m+ move this summer.

Rangers know that they can get a deal done for around £3million, and the sale of some first-team stars would be the domino that could see this deal accelerate quickly.

