Rangers boss Philippe Clement could be about to add a superb South American talent to his ranks in the form of Chelsea starlet Aaron Anselmino - with the Blues aiming to send the Argentine out on loan, according to Alan Nixon.

Anselmino joined Chelsea from Boca Juniors in the summer for a fee of £15.5million, despite only playing seven games for the club prior to his permanent move to Stamford Bridge. Having spent the first half of the Premier League season back on loan in Buenos Aires at the La Bombonera outfit, Anselmino returned to Chelsea a month ago - but with first-team opportunities limited, it could be that he goes out on loan - with Rangers thought to be interested.

Report: Anselmino in Rangers 'Sights' For Loan Move

The Gers could land the highly-rated prodigy

The 19-year-old has experience in the Copa Sudamericana - South America's version of the Europa League - and with Rangers having qualified for the knockout rounds of the tournament after finishing in the top eight of the league stage, Nixon has revealed that they have asked for Anselmino's availability to help in their European endeavours. The youngster has been labelled 'elite' in the past, by X (formerly Twitter) account @DanielScouting.

Writing on his Patreon, Nixon stated that although Anselmino is seen as a 'future star' under Enzo Maresca, he needs half a season of UK football under his belt - with Sheffield Wednesday set to make their move alongside the Glaswegian giants. He said:

“Chelsea are ready to send Argentinian centre half Aaron Anselmino on loan for experience. The teenage defender is seen as a future star but the Stamford Bridge side think he needs half a season of playing and toughening up. Sheffield Wednesday are trying to take Anselmino while Scottish giants Rangers have also asked.”

Rangers have seen loan signing Neraysho Kasanwirjo injured at the start of December, and he is currently undergoing rehabilitation at parent club Feyenoord for his return. That means they are short in defence - in which Anselmino would come into their ranks to amend that void, having seen a move to Marseille break down despite repeated links to the Ligue 1 club.

