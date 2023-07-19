Rangers remain interested in Los Angeles FC star Jose Cifuentes, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively revealing to GIVEMESPORT what the record Scottish champions need to do to seal the deal.

Cifuentes is believed to be a long-time target for Rangers, with boss Michael Beale keen to bolster his threadbare squad.

Rangers transfer news - Jose Cifuentes

It's been a hectic start to the summer for Beale's Rangers, as the ex-Queens Park Rangers boss has overseen a major squad overhaul.

It started when the Gers lost a trio of key players at the end of their contracts last season, with Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent and Allan McGregor all saying their goodbyes.

While in the case of McGregor, it's easy to see why the now 41-year-old goalkeeper needed to be replaced, Beale and Co. were left in desperate need of reinforcements.

Jack Butland arrived on a free transfer to assume the role of number-one goalkeeper, whereas Cyriel Dessers and Sam Lammers have both added quality in depth of the 55-time league winners.

But Beale doesn't seem to be content yet, with the English coach still pushing for more reinforcements, namely Major League Soccer star Cifuentes.

It's claimed by the Daily Record that talks remain underway for Cifuentes to join, with both LAFC and Rangers confident a deal can be reached in due course.

Cifuentes is a key player for both LAFC and the Ecuador national team, with the 24-year-old enjoying a stellar season so far, after previously being described as having "absolutely everything".

As per Transfermarkt, Cifuentes has played 26 times for his club, scoring twice and assisting a further five goals from his position in the middle of the park.

A touch of quality which Rangers could do with if they're to wrestle back control of the Scottish Premiership title, attention has now switched to when this deal might be wrapped up.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Cifuentes to Rangers?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insisted the deal to bring Cifuentes to Ibrox was currently progressing well, with a few creases to iron out before it's considered complete.

On the midfield gem, Romano said: "For Cifuentes they're negotiating for a long time. So there are still talks ongoing.

"Also some crucial parts of the deal for the player side need to be wrapped, but this remains a very concrete possibility.”

What's next for Rangers this summer?

The Gers have a jam-packed pre-season schedule to rattle through before the start of the domestic campaign, with friendlies against Hamburg, Hoffenheim and Olympiacos to come for Beale's men.

The Glasgow-based outfit kick their league campaign off on August 5th, with a home clash against Kilmarnock billed as their season opener.

However, there could still be plenty of movement on the transfer front for Rangers before then, as Ianis Hagi is the latest Rangers player to be courted by a foreign side.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that Hagi is attracting interest from Serie A clubs this summer, having previously played for Fiorentina in the same division.