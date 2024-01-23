Highlights Rangers have enjoyed positive turnaround in fortunes during the 2023/24 season under Philippe Clement and could look to bolster their squad in the final days of the 2024 winter transfer window at Ibrox.

The Gers made significant changes to their squad in the previous transfer market, which could limit their spending power this month.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano suggests that Rangers are "working on some names" and expects them to make moves in the final days of the window.

Rangers “will look at some opportunities” in the final days of the 2024 winter window, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively provides GIVEMESPORT with his view on negotiations at Ibrox.

The Gers have enjoyed a new lease of life following the appointment of Philippe Clement in October 2023 and hope to maintain their challenge for the Scottish Premiership title until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Rangers also find themselves in the last 16 of the Europa League and the fifth round of the Scottish Cup, hinting that the Light Blues could need to bolster their squad to compete on all fronts. Clement hasn't made many significant additions to his squad during the 2024 winter transfer window but could be backed in the remaining days of the market as he looks to continue his positive start to life at Ibrox.

Rangers transfer windows so far

At the end of the 2022/23 season, Rangers needed to make major personnel changes, having barely competed for the Scottish Premiership title. The Gers finished trophyless and bottom of their Champions League group, which excluded them from European competition after Christmas.

Following the departure of key players such as Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos, it’s unsurprising that then-head coach Michael Beale was considering revamping the squad he had at Ibrox. Nine fresh faces arrived in the blue half of Glasgow at a reported cost of almost £14m. However, a poor start to the season would eventually cost Beale his job. Defeats to Kilmarnock, Celtic, and Aberdeen left Rangers trailing top spot by seven points.

Clement’s appointment has turned the club’s fortunes around. Rangers currently sit eight points behind league leaders and arch-rivals Celtic, though they have played two games less, which could cut the gap to two points. The Light Blues also secured the Viaplay Cup in December, beating Aberdeen at Hampden Park to win the first piece of silverware of the 2023/24 season.

An exciting start to life in the dugout at Ibrox could mean he hopes to be backed in the 2024 winter transfer market. However, with just over a week of the window remaining, Rangers have made just one first-team acquisition.

Before the market's opening on 1st January, the Gers had already confirmed the capture of Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Fabio Silva on loan from the Premier League outfit until the end of the 2023/24 season. The 21-year-old offers competition for Danilo and Cyriel Dessers up front and hopes to prove himself before returning to Molineux this summer.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT (17th January) that Rangers may have to sell players before they can buy this winter, using Dessers as an example. The Gers had a productive and expensive summer, which could restrict their spending power in the remaining days of the market.

Fabio Silva - stats compared to frowards in Europe's big five leagues (last 365 days) Statistic Per 90 Percentile Non-penalty xG 0.47 87 Expected assisted goals 0.21 93 npXG + xAG 0.68 92 Shot-creating actions 4.30 97 Passes attempted 29.51 93 Progressive carries 1.93 88 Successful take-ons 1.63 92 Touches (attacking penalty area) 9.04 99 Progressive passes received 9.34 98 Stats according to FBref, correct as of 23-01-24

Fabrizio Romano - Rangers are ‘working on some names’

Romano expects Rangers to try and “make something happen” in the final days of the 2024 winter transfer window, having made just one signing so far. The Italian journalist also claims that the Gers are “working on some names.” Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think Rangers will look at some opportunities. They are working on some names, so, obviously, now it's time to enter into concrete stages of negotiations. I expect them to try to make something happen in the window's final days.”

Given Rangers’ busy summer spending, it’s unsurprising to see the club remaining careful in the winter window. The Gers are eager to carry on their positive momentum and may only look to sign the right player in the final days of the market.

According to sources in Denmark (via The Daily Record), Nordsjaelland playmaker Mohamed Diomande is on his way to Rangers. The Ivory Coast U23 international is set to lead a ‘mini influx’ of reinforcements. Nordsjaelland gave Diomande permission to leave their US training camp and he will soon undergo his medical before Rangers chief executive James Bisgrove and recruitment boss Nils Koppen rubber stamp his contract.

The attacking midfielder can fill various roles but is expected to be handed an opportunity in the No. 10 slot. He could also play out on the left-wing after on-loan Brighton & Hove Albion winger Abdallah Sima sustained a thigh injury during the Africa Cup of Nations.

Rangers return to Premiership action on 24th January, when they hope to close the gap on Celtic with victory at Hibernian. The Gers then conclude the month on the 27th when they travel to St. Mirren.