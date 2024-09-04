Rangers failed to sign Lawrence Shankland from Hearts late in the transfer window after refusing to meet their asking price, according to HITC.

The Light Blues had a busy summer transfer window as they brought in ten players for Philippe Clement, while a host of players left Ibrox in a major squad rebuild including the likes of John Lundstram, Connor Goldson and Kemar Roofe.

Clement was keen to bring the average age of the squad down but also wanted to replace experience with experience, and Shankland was someone who was identified as a prime target heading into the transfer window to bolster their striker options amid concerns over Cyriel Dessers' reliability in front of goal.

Rangers Fail With Late Move for Shankland

Hearts demanded in excess of £3million for 29-year-old

The Scotland international has hit 48 goals in the last two Scottish Premiership seasons combined, more than anyone else, and that goalscoring form has caught the eye of Ibrox chiefs as they look to end Celtic's dominance at the top of the table.

Shankland, who has been described as "incredible", is in the final year of his contract on Tynecastle which led many to believe he would be leaving in the summer, however Hearts stuck to their guns and demanded in excess of £3million to let him leave the club despite late interest from Rangers, Hull and Preston towards the end of the window,

With their need for more firepower Rangers, Clement performed a U-turn earlier in the summer on his stance over a deal for the striker, but the Bears refused to pay that much for a player they could sign for free next summer, and because of their financial constraints this summer they were unable to find a compromise to make a deal happen according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

How Lawrence Shankland and Cyriel Dessers compare Scottish Premiership 2023-24 Shankland Dessers Games 36 27 Minutes 3259 2272 Goals 24 16 Assists 4 4 Goals per 90 0.66 0.63 Shots on target 50 48

Rangers weren't feeling the effects of not signing Shankland after Dessers hit four goals in his first six games of the season, but his performance in the 3-0 defeat to Celtic over the weekend raised the same concerns as last season that he may not be able to cut it at the highest level against the top teams.

The Gers currently sit third in the table and four points behind Celtic after just four games after the defeat at Parkhead, while they have also already been eliminated from the Champions League.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: No player has scored more Socttish Premiership goals (48) since the start of the 2022/23 season than Lawrence Shankland.

Related Rangers Agree Deal to Sign Sassuolo's Nedim Bajrami Bajrami is set to join the Scottish outfit in a deal worth £3.37m (€4m) before the deadline.

Big Changes at Ibrox This Summer for Clement

Ten new faces but squad is weaker

Changes at Ibrox were promised this summer and the board certainly delivered, as the club completed ten signings for the first-team.

Oscar Cortes returned on another season-long loan with an obligation to buy next summer, while Clinton Nsiala, Jefte, Liam Kelly, Connor Barron, Hamza Igamane, Robin Propper and Nedim Bajrami all joined permanently. The club also completed loan moves for Vaclav Cerny and Neraysho Kasanwirjo.

But several familiar faces also departed as John Lundstram, Ryan Jack, Borna Barisic, Kemar Roofe and Jon McLaughlin were all released while Connor Goldson, Scott Wright, Todd Cantwell, Robby McCrorie, and Sam Lammers left permanently. Defender Ben Davies also headed out on loan.

With so many changes it's no surprise that Clement's side have had a mixed start to the season with two wins from their opening four league games as well as elimination from the Champions League and progression to the next round of the League Cup.

All stats courtesy of FBRef.