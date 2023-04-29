Rangers star Borna Barišić has long-standing concerns hanging over his head, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

Barišić has struggled for form of late, with some Gers fans now open to seeing him leave the club.

Rangers transfer news - Borna Barišić

As per a recent Football Insider report, Barišić is subject to plenty of interest from clubs outside of Scotland ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Having entered the final 18 months of his contract at Ibrox, it's claimed the defender is attracting suitors from across the continent.

A move to France or Turkey has been mooted by the outlet, as Rangers consider whether it's time to cash in on the 30-year-old.

Boss Michael Beale is said to have doubts over the Croatian's future at the club, with a number of bids expected to be lodged in the off-season.

Barišić joined Rangers all the way back in 2018 and has since gone on to register over 195 appearances in the famous blue shirt (Transfermarkt).

A stalwart in the side for the last half-decade or so, there are now suggestions that Rangers should look to cash in on Barišić while they have the chance.

Such a school of thought was strengthened following Rangers' recent defeat to Aberdeen, where Barišić was awarded a shocking 2/10 rating by Scottish outlet Ibrox News.

Adjudged to have been "sleeping" for Aberdeen's second goal, Rangers supporters are questioning why the 30-cap Croatia international has struggled so much in recent weeks.

What has Dean Jones said about Barišić's recent form?

When quizzed on Barišić's recent performances, transfer insider Jones hinted that he could've come to the end of his road as a Rangers player.

On the fullback, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “A 2/10 rating is probably one of the harshest things you can get as a footballer. It’d be very difficult to accept, as they take player ratings extremely seriously, especially if they're that insulting.

"But from a fans' point of view, I think there is a concern that runs deeper and longer than that, and they're probably just looking for this to create some headlines that mean that it's not a problem for too much longer.”

Should Rangers sell Barišić in the summer?

Having featured 18 times under Beale since he was appointed as manager, Barišić hasn't been short of opportunities to impress under the new Rangers boss.

However, there have been clear frustrations with the fullback in recent weeks and with interest in his services starting to heat up, a sale could be the most sensible option.

According to Transfermarkt, Barišić is currently worth an estimated £5.7 million, suggesting that Rangers would pocket a decent-enough sum of cash, should they sanction a sale.

With a summer of transition expected at Ibrox, don't be surprised to see Barišić shown the door by Beale and Co.