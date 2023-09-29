Highlights Rangers have had a difficult start to the season, facing disappointment in the Champions League and receiving criticism from fans.

Key club figure is under pressure to turn things around and prove himself suitable to his job requirements.

There have been rumors of potential replacements, including former Chelsea asset.

Rangers have endured a tumultuous start to the season and transfer insider Dean Jones has now revealed the Ibrox faithful are under the impression that a key figure at the club is ‘out of his depth’.

The Scottish giants are currently sat in third place on 12 points, but there are still many improvements to be seen.

Rangers news - Latest

With the view of knocking arch-rivals Celtic off their perch and subsequently preventing them from winning three domestic titles on the trot, Rangers’ attempt didn’t exactly get off the flyer as they lost 1-0 to Kilmarnock on the opening weekend.

A pair of domestic wins followed against Livingston and Ross County followed before falling at the hands of none other than Celtic. Since their disheartening stumble to the league leaders, they have found hope after enjoying a four-game win streak. Having conceded zero goals in that sequence, their recent results - on the surface at least - can only mirror what Rangers fans have come to expect.

It is, however, their inability to progress in the Champions League that have irked the fanbase. The Gers’ initial 3-1 (on aggregate) triumph over Swiss outfit Servette saw them lock horns with PSV Eindhoven, who duly dismantled them 5-1 after drawing 1-1 in the first leg.

Rangers summer signings Fee Danilo - Feyenoord £5.4m Cyriel Dessers - Cremonese £4.3m Sam Lammers - Atalanta £3m Jose Cifuentes - LAFC £1.2m Dujon Sterling - Chelsea Free Kieran Dowell - Norwich Free Jack Butland - Crystal Palace Free Leon Balogun - QPR Free Abdallah Sima - Brighton Loan All fees from Transfermarkt

The disheartening defeat to Celtic then came swiftly after and the pressure just continued to amount on Beales’ shoulders, especially with the public show of heavy dismay from the Gers loyal. More recently, despite beating Motherwell 1-0, sections of the home support were displeased with the performance and resorted to booing the players off the turf. In response, Beale said (via GlasgowTimes)

“I just think we have to win football games. It’s four games now, it’s another clean sheet. I don’t know where the rubbish came at the weekend that Motherwell were the better team.”

There seems to be echoing discontent over the Englishman’s suitability to the role and now, transfer insider Jones has given GIVEMESPORT all the latest updates.

Rangers key figure now under heaps of pressure - Dean Jones

On the current state of play, transfer insider Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Rangers are doing everything in their power to paper over the evident cracks. The reliable reporter, however, did suggest that Beale will be keen to keep the fans on board as he realises the mountainous task that lies ahead of him and his entourage. He said…

“They’re just covering up cracks at the moment. I understand why there are boos and I understand why the fan base would demand more. This was a big job for Michael Beale to take on, and he had full belief that he could do it. “He'll understand the expectation levels that they have to be met in every sense. But he just got to keep believing in himself at the moment, because it's clear that a lot of this fan base do feel that he's out of his depth.”

Who could replace Michael Beale as Rangers boss?

On the back of their poor showings in Europe, there has been increased clamour over Beale being relieved of his managerial duties in Scotland, with Football Insider even suggesting that former Chelsea boss Graham Potter had been sounded out as his potential successor.

This corroborates with what Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT as he suggested that Potter, 48, was being internally discussed as it felt that Beale was just one more bad result away from being axed.

Potter was given the boot by Chelsea in April as the Premier League continued their merry-go-round of managers, though his impressive time in charge at Brighton & Hove Albion will stand well should he show intent to take over at the helm from Beale.

Graham Potter - Managerial Career Statistics Team Appointed In charge until Matches Points per match Chelsea 08/09/22 02/04/23 31 1.42 Brighton & Hove Albion 20/05/19 07/09/22 134 1.28 Swansea 01/07/18 19/05/19 51 1.45 Ostersund 24/01/11 30/07/18 224 1.71 All statistics per Transfermarkt

Can Rangers still win the Scottish Premier League?

Of course. With just six games played and many more remaining, anything can happen – but it’ll certainly take some doing. Unfortunately for them, Celtic are showing no signs of slowing down, and Brendan Rodgers will be keen to secure the three-peat by the end of 2023/24.

By virtue of their poor results against Eindhoven, they will be plying their trade in the Europa League this campaign. Fixtures against Aris Limassol and Sparta Prague are just around the corner after their comfortable win over Spanish side Real Betis.

It’ll be tough to compete on all fronts as they wish to do but seeing as they have seemingly hit an astute run of form on the back of their Celtic loss, have things turned around at the Ibrox? If so, they'll have to be on fine form when they square up with Celtic again on Saturday, 30 December 2023 and Saturday, 6 April 2024.

