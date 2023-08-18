Rangers supporters need to ‘stay on side’ with summer signing Cyriel Dessers as transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that his start of life in Scotland has not been as fruitful as expected.

Including Dessers, Michael Beale has brought in nine new faces to Ibrox in order to compete with their arch-rivals Celtic for Scottish Premiership title.

Rangers transfer news – Cyriel Dessers

Beale has an important task at hand this season and that’s to ensure Celtic do not pick up their third domestic triumph on the trot.

The club have, however, endured a tumultuous start to the 2023/24 campaign as they opened with a 1-0 loss to Kilmarnock but then secured an emphatic 4-0 win against Livingston the weekend following.

In contrast, Celtic have enjoyed a storming start and sit at the top of the table, with two comfortable victories under their belt.

To help close the gap between the Scottish duo, the Glasgow-based side signed Nigerian striker Dessers on a free transfer at the front end of July, and he has since been tipped to be one of the club’s leading centre-forward options, though he has failed to hit the ground running thus far.

Dessers has been a regular source of goals at previous clubs before his current employers, racking up 112 goals and providing a further 40 assists in his 284-game career after breaking through at Belgian outfit OH Leuven.

However, in his four opening games for his new side, the 28-year-old has scored just once in four games, but transfer insider Jones has now told GIVEMESPORT that the Ibrox faithful should remain patient with their new recruit.

Rangers 2023 summer transfers Abdallah Sima (Brighton) Loan Cyriel Dessers (Cremonese) Undisclosed Danilo (Feyenoord) £6m Dujon Sterling (Chelsea) Undisclosed Jack Butland (Crystal Palace) Free Jose Cifuentes (Los Angeles FC) £1.2m Kieran Dowell (Norwich) Undisclosed Leon Balogun (QPR) Free Sam Lammers (Atalanta) £3m As per Sky Sports

What did Dean Jones say about Rangers and Cyriel Dessers?

Jones claimed that it is still ‘early days’ in Dessers’ Rangers career and that the Belgian-born forward will take more time to adapt to the intensity of Scottish football.

The transfer insider reiterated the importance of fans associated with the Scottish giants staying on side with him while he’s still finding his feet in a new environment.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Yeah, it’s still early days. I mean, he definitely needs and deserves more time to adapt. I think it’s clear he hasn’t taken the game by storm so far since his move, but it’s very early.

“And I think it’s pretty important that fans stay on side with him in a moment like this rather than turn on him, which is happening more frequently in the game and more quickly, just generally, across the board.”

What next for Rangers?

As mentioned, Rangers have endured a tortuous start to league proceedings in 2023/24 and as such, Beale’s position as head boss could be in jeopardy, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor told GIVEMESPORT.

However, while still in post, the 42-year-old Englishman has his eyes on sanctioning further incomings before the window slams shut.

According to TEAMtalk, Sunderland striker Ross Stewart has been eyed by Beale, albeit alongside a host of other clubs including Stoke City, Southampton and Middlesborough, and their pursual has been boosted as the striker refuses to sign a new contract at his current club.

In addition to this, Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that a switch to Rangers could really turn Stewart’s head as it’s a different challenge to what additional suitors can offer.

Meanwhile, reports have suggested that Harry Souttar of Leicester City is of interest to the club, and they are hoping that the incentive of playing with his brother, John, may entice the imposing centre-back to make the switch.