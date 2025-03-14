It was a brilliant Thursday evening for Rangers this week as they managed to squeeze past Fenerbahce in the Europa League. The Ibrox outfit are now into the quarterfinals of the competition and they may well have their home support to thank for getting them across the line.

It was an exciting encounter, helped by the Turkish outfit trailing 3-1 on aggregate when they arrived in Scotland. A brace on the night from Sebastian Szymanski, however, meant the game was all square at 3-3 after 90 minutes of regular time.

The two teams could not be separated after extra-time either, so the match would go to penalties. This is where the Ibox fans – in a stadium famous for its intimidating atmosphere – really made an impact.

Rangers Fans Appear to Use Siren During Shoot-out

Distraction worked as Fenerbahce missed three penalties

As the video evidence above shows, there was something curious about the penalty shoot-out – easy enough to spot once pointed out. Indeed, after the first two spot-kicks are taken, with Dusan Tadic missing and James Tavernier scoring, the home support got involved.

As Edin Dzeko stepped up for his turn from 12 yards, an air-raid siren could be heard wailing in the stands. At first, it could be mistaken for something happening outside in the streets of Glasgow; unrelated to the game. But when Rangers' Vaclav Cerny went to take his, the noise disappeared.

The siren then returned for all remaining Fenerbahce penalties, but was silent for the home-team's spot-kicks, confirming that it was being used to aid the Scottish club. It certainly seemed to make a difference too, with only two attempts of five going in for Jose Mourinho's men, allowing Rangers to advance having missed just one of their four shots.

Fans on social media noticed the noise too, with one writing: "There's one thing smuggling pyrotechnics into a stadium but someone at Ibrox has wheeled in an air-raid siren and not one steward noticed!" Another added with a laughing emoji: "Air raid siren at the Ibrox."

While one, inaccurately, seemed to think stadium officials may have played a part in the shenanigans: "Glasgow Rangers fans and Ibrox stadium officials are showing how characterful they are as a club by playing ambulance and siren sounds in the background to distract Fenerbahce players during a penalty kick."

Related 10 Best Stadium Atmospheres in British Football [Ranked] Some grounds in Britain are known for their sizzling atmospheres, here's a list of the very best.

Penalty Siren Idea Seemingly Copied From PSG

Was used at Anfield to beat Liverpool

While this might seem like an ingenious way of helping their team get across the line, it seems as though Rangers cannot take all the credit. Indeed, they appear to have been inspired by Paris-Saint Germain fans who employed the same tactics at Anfield against Liverpool earlier on in the week.

That Champions League encounter went to extra time and penalties as well and a similar siren could be heard as Darwin Nunez missed his spot-kick. Fans online quickly figured out that a PGS supporter behind the goal with megaphone was the one to credit for the 'never-seen-before tactic'.

It will be interesting to see if this phenomenon catches on. Or perhaps it will simply inspire stewards to be a little bit more thorough when checking what fans bring into stadiums on big European nights.