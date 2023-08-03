Rangers forward Fashion Sakala’s future at Ibrox is looking “precarious” as transfer insider Dean Jones provides his verdict on the saga in a recent update with GIVEMESPORT.

Michael Beale hopes to steer the Gers in the direction of a Scottish Premiership title challenge in his first full season at the helm of the club.

Rangers transfer news – Fashion Sakala

According to the Daily Mail (via The Scottish Sun), Sakala could be set for a move to Saudi Arabia this summer as Rangers prepare to sanction his exit.

Last week, the same outlet claimed that the 26-year-old had turned down an opportunity to sign for Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Fayha as the striker wanted to remain and fight for his place at Ibrox.

However, Sakala has since fuelled speculation on social media that he could be on the verge of leaving Glasgow, posting an image of him waving, interpreted as a goodbye message to the Ibrox faithful.

And the Mail now reports that Al-Fayha have resurrected their bid to sign Sakala in a proposed £3m switch after the Zambia international missed the Gers’ open training session this week.

The £8,300 per-week earner, once dubbed “quality” by journalist Josh Bunting, has provided a solid 39 goal contributions across 91 appearances since arriving at Rangers on a free transfer following a spell at Belgian outfit KV Oostende.

And Jones believes that Rangers should help Sakala find a move if Beale has decided the striker has come to the end of the road at Ibrox this summer.

What has Jones said about Rangers and Sakala?

Providing the latest Rangers transfer update, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “It is looking a bit precarious for Sakala at the moment, and I think it’s a bit of a shame because I feel there could still have been a role for him in this squad.

“We will have to see how this plays out in real life as a lot of the fuel to this rumour has been provided through social media, and that is not always a great place to get a true reading on a situation.

“But if Beale has decided this is the end of the road for him, which sounds the case, then I think it will be best they help him find a new club quickly and that everyone can move on from that stance.”

What next for Rangers this summer?

Sakala’s future is not the only piece of business that could take place at Ibrox in the remaining month of the transfer window, with Beale looking to build a squad capable of challenging for domestic honours.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT that a move to re-sign out-of-contract Northern Ireland midfielder Steven Davis makes sense, to add experience to Beale’s squad.

Meanwhile, transfer insider Jones has recently told GMS that the Gers’ transfer business is not expected to conclude following the recent addition of striker duo Danilo and Cyriel Dessers.

Therefore, it’s set to be an intriguing few weeks for Rangers, as Beale prepares his side for their Scottish Premiership opener at Kilmarnock this weekend.