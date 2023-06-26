Rangers are “fairly open” to keeping Fashion Sakala at Ibrox this summer, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Gers boss Michael Beale is looking at a vital summer in Glasgow as he prepares for his first full campaign at the helm next season.

Rangers news – Fashion Sakala

Having endured a disappointing season last time out, Beale is using the transfer market to prepare Rangers for what they hope will be an assault on the Scottish Premiership title next season.

Scott Arfield, who left Rangers at the expiry of his contract this summer, has set Sakala the challenge of beating his goal tally of 43 strikes during his time at Ibrox.

Sakala sits 19 goals behind the veteran in the goalscoring charts and was told by the 34-year-old that he can continue to use his salute celebration if he beats the total.

"He says he's going to take it and carry it on with Rangers, but I don't think that is true! He needs to score more goals, and if he scores more goals than me, he can keep it!” Arfield told Rangers TV (via the Daily Record).

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Beale will provide Sakala with the chance to make the centre-forward role his own at Ibrox next season.

And Taylor believes the 42-year-old head coach is open to keeping Sakala and Antonio Colak in Glasgow next term, with Rangers having “so many options on the table.”

What has Taylor said about Rangers and Sakala?

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “I think Michael Beale is also fairly open to keeping in Fashion Sakala.

“Colak, as well, started the season in unbelievable goalscoring form but sort of fell away. He could leave, but there are so many options on the table for Rangers.”

How has Sakala performed during his time at Rangers?

Sakala has endured a mixed spell at Ibrox since he arrived from KV Oostende on a pre-contract agreement in May 2021, struggling to nail down a starting berth under Steven Gerrard, Giovanni van Bronckhorst and now Beale.

Described as “quality” by journalist Josh Bunting last season, the £8,300 per-week earner has bagged 24 goals and provided 15 assists in his 91 appearances for the Gers, hinting that he is capable of decent returns in front of goal when given the opportunity.

However, with Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent leaving at the end of their contracts this month, Beale may feel that now is the ideal time to give Sakala an opportunity in his Rangers starting XI.

Therefore, seeing the 22-cap Zambia international remain at Ibrox ahead of the upcoming season wouldn't be a surprise.