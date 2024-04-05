Highlights James Tavernier's impressive goal record and Rangers influence is attracting interest from clubs.

Rangers fans will be hoping that James Tavernier stays at the club until he has retired with his influence on the right-flank at Ibrox continuing to come up trumps - but that may be easier said than done with reports linking the Gers star with a move to Saudi Arabia, as per talkSPORT.

Tavernier has been a mainstay in the Rangers starting XI ever since making his debut for the Gers back in 2015, racking up almost 500 appearances in all competitions for the Light Blues; and with a contract running until June 2026, there is no suggestion that tally will continue to grow over the coming weeks.

But any hopes of a half-millennium of appearances could be cast into doubt with rumours of a move to the Middle East - where reports suggest he could link up with former boss Steven Gerrard.

James Tavernier Is A Target For Saudi Arabian Club Al-Ettifaq

The right-back has earned plenty of praise for his efforts at Rangers

The report from talkSPORT suggests that Tavernier is on the shortlist of Saudi Arabia clubs following his exploits at Ibrox.

Tavernier became the highest-scoring defender in British history after scoring in Rangers’ 3-1 win over Hibernian at the weekend, and whilst there has been interest in his services prior to that, breaking the record will have done no detriment to deter them from making a move.

He still has quite a way to go until he hits Ronald Koeman’s record of 253, but his ability to change the game from deep makes Tavernier a huge commodity - and as a result, sides from the Middle East’s richest league have taken note.

Former boss Steven Gerrard, who left Rangers in November 2021 for Aston Villa’s dugout, has reportedly shortlisted his former captain as a target for Saudi side Al-Ettifaq, with the club close to sealing their place in the Saudi top-flight next season with a current tally of 36 points from 26 games.

Gerrard has already succeeded in bringing over talent that has excelled in Europe before, including Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Moussa Dembele, Demarai Gray and Seko Fofana - and now the Liverpool legend appears to be in the market for his former skipper to complete a more well-rounded team.

How James Tavernier Has Become A Modern Day Rangers Legend

James Tavernier has produced a tally of goals and assists befitting of an attacking midfielder

Tavernier has been vital to Rangers' success this season. Having scored the winner in the Viaplay Cup final alongside a free-kick to send them to the final two at Hampden in the first place, it's not the only good the right-back has done for his club in the current term.

22 goals and 10 assists in just 48 games - all from right-back - shows his crucial nature to the Gers, and an overall record of 123 goals and 127 assists in 450 games for the Glasgow giants is outstanding.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: James Tavernier broke Graham Alexander's 15-year-record of being the highest scoring defender in British history, with his 131 goals coming for Rangers (123), Rotherham United (5) and Bristol City (3)

Runs to the Europa League final, a Scottish Premiership title and winning both domestic cups in his time at Rangers - breaking down Celtic’s dominance that he endured when he first joined the club - means that Tavernier is a club legend in the new era, while he was called an "amazing player" by Cyriel Dessers earlier this season.

Links have already formed to other clubs in the Premier League, and earlier links to Saudi Arabia have been rife before; though the Leeds-born defender continues to display his leadership at Ibrox where he has missed just one game all season in the early League Cup win over Greenock Morton.

