Highlights Rangers' £30,000 per-week earner will have silenced some critics following his recent Premiership display in the Gers' 3-0 win at St. Mirren.

The Ibrox outfit have endured a difficult start to the new season.

Rangers welcome Hibernian to Glasgow after the season's second international break.

Rangers right-back James Tavernier has helped “silence the criticism he gets” following his recent display for the Gers at St. Mirren, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with an internal view on the defender’s impact at Ibrox.

The Glasgow giants hope to appoint a new manager in the coming days.

Latest news

It’s been a turbulent start to the season for Rangers, who must get back on track following the season’s second international break to achieve their goals for the campaign. The Gers have already lost three Premiership fixtures this term, including an opening day defeat at Kilmarnock and a 1-0 home disappointment against arch-rivals Celtic. But Rangers’ 3-1 loss against Aberdeen this month ensured the board sparked a management change, with Steven Davis taking interim charge of the team until a new head coach is appointed.

It’s been a mixed week for the stand-in manager, who disappointingly started his coaching career following a 2-1 Europa League group stage defeat at Aris Limassol. However, Rangers responded last Sunday with an impressive 3-0 win at St. Mirren. The Light Blues’ success ensured they leapfrogged above their opponents in the Premiership table into second place, trailing league leaders Celtic by seven points. A brace from Tavernier either side of Abdallah Sima’s second-half strike ensured the blue half of Glasgow took the points.

Tavernier was pressured to perform in recent weeks, having come in for criticism over his displays. However, speaking to BBC Sportscene (via The National) pundit, Michael Stewart believes the criticism of the Rangers captain has been harsh. He said:

“I don't see him failing to deliver as often as many others. I think he is a genuine leader. I think it's harsh on him, the criticism that's levelled at him. The lazy criticism is obviously that defensively is not his strong point.”

Jones has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that the performances of Cyriel Dessers and Sam Lammers have been unconvincing, hinting that criticism should be levelled at the squad’s other departments. But last weekend’s performance from Tavernier proved his importance to this Rangers side, who have underperformed since the beginning of Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s final months in the dugout.

James Tavernier - vs Rangers Premiership squad 23/24 Output Squad ranking Overall rating 7.63 2nd Goals 3 =1st Assists 1 =2nd Average passes per game 76.1 3rd Key passes per game 2.6 3rd Crosses per game 1.9 2nd Long balls per game 3.9 5th Shots per game 1.6 =7th Aerial duels won per game 2 5th Tackles per game 2 =2nd Clearances per game 2.3 =4th Stats according to WhoScored

Jones has suggested that Tavernier is a massive member of the Rangers squad, as his performances often make the difference to the side’s success. The journalist also claims that things “feel different” around Ibrox when the reported £30,000 per-week earner is playing his best. He told GIVEMESPORT:

“You could make a case for him being the most important member of the squad and this team because it does seem to make all the difference when he leads by example. Maybe Rangers should have moved beyond this by now, but there's no doubt that performances like that help him silence the criticism he gets, but also seem to bounce off of him and improve other people and the feeling around the place. He must do it more often and more consistently. But things feel different around the place when he gets close to playing his best.”

Rangers manager search

According to Al-Riyadiah, Rangers are ahead of Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Shabab in the race to make former AS Monaco head coach Philippe Clement their manager. The Gers will offer the 49-year-old a four-year contract, guaranteeing a full cash amount unless there is a mutual termination.

Meanwhile, The Scottish Sun claims that Paul Mitchell could follow Clement to Rangers if hired, having worked with him as Monaco’s director of football. Therefore, Clement’s appointment looks inevitable, heading into a crucial few days for the Gers’ season.

What next for Rangers and Tavernier?

Rangers are afforded an almost two-week break as the season halts for its second international break. Therefore, Tavernier must focus on keeping fit ahead of the Gers’ imminent managerial appointment and ensure he displays the qualities to remain as club captain.

Should Clement take the job, his first game will be on 21st October, when Rangers welcome Hibernian to Ibrox in a Scottish Premiership clash. The Glasgow giants then travel to Sparta Prague on 26th October in their third Europa League group stage clash, hoping to recover from last week’s defeat in Cyprus. A successive Premiership clash against a side from the capital awaits on the 29th, as Rangers round off the month with the visit of Hearts.

Read More: Most successful clubs in world football - trophies and honours