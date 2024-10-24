Rangers will be keen to get back to winning ways on Thursday night when they return to Europa League action to take on FCSB at Ibrox.

The Light Blues suffered defeat against Kilmarnock on Sunday afternoon to fall six points behind Aberdeen and Celtic in SPFL table, and have so far earned one win from their two Europa League games after defeating Malmo but getting thrashed by Lyon last time out. FSCB on the other hand currently sit fifth in the Romanian league after just five wins from their opening 12 games, while they have won both of their Europa League games so far against RFS and PAOK.

With both teams looking to turn their fortunes around, this is how GIVEMESPORT expect both sides to lineup.

Rangers Team News

Oscar Cortes remains out injured

Injuries have been a big problem for Rangers in recent years and while Philippe Clement has made big efforts to solve it, the team are still short on options across the pitch. Ridvan Yilmaz, Oscar Cortes and Rabbi Matondo are still yet to return to full training and so are unlikely to be available, while Ross McCausland missed the weekend defeat through injury also.

Tom Lawrence has returned from a hamstring injury and could be back in contention to start, but Ianis Hagi, Leon Balogun and Danilo are all unavailable after being left out of the European squad due to UEFA restrictions despite being fit again.

Rangers Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential return date Ianis Hagi Not registered January 2025 Leon Balogun Not registered January 2025 Danilo Not registered January 2025 Ross McCausland Knock October 2024 Ridvan Yilmaz Thigh November 2024 Rabbi Matondo Hamstring November 2024 Oscar Cortes Knee November 2024

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Clement offered an update on the status of his squad.

"Ridvan [Yilmaz] trained with the team today for a second time, so it is too fast to put him into a game tomorrow. He is progressing well. Lovelace is available for selection."

Rangers Predicted XI

Dessers to start up front

Rangers Predicted XI: Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Propper, Jefte; Barron, Raskin; Cerny, Diomande, Bajrami; Dessers

Rangers Predicted Substitutes: Kelly (GK), Kasanwirjo (DEF), Fraser (DEF), McKinnon (MID), Dowell (MID), Lawrence (MID), McCausland (FWD), Igamane (FWD), Lovelace (FWD)

With limited options to choose from, Clement may be forced to field a largely unchanged lineup for the game at Ibrox on Thursday night. Youngster Zak Lovelace could be involved from the bench after his run out with the B team was cut short at the first-team's request recently, while Ross McCausland could start if fit enough.

Related Kris Boyd Slams Rangers as Philippe Clement Tactic Questioned in Kilmarnock Loss Kris Boyd was fuming with Rangers' players after they failed to close the gap on Celtic and Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership

FCSB Team News

Olaru suspended

After struggling with their results domestically this season, FCSB manager Elias Charalambous and owner Gigi Becali have toyed with the idea of playing with a potentially weakened side in the Europa League to aid their title charge.

Star midfielder Daniel Olaru is suspended after being sent off in the win over PAOK, while Adrian Sut has been given compassionate leave following the sad passing of his father recently.

FCSB Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential return date Daniel Olaru Suspended October 2024 Adrian Sut Compassionate Leave October 2024 Mihai Lixandru Knee April 2025 David Kiki Unknown December 2024 Florin Tanase Knee October 2024

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of the game, the manager shared an update on the fitness of his squad.

FCSB Predicted XI

FCSB Predicted XI: Tarnovanu; Pantea, Chiriches, Dawa, Radunovic; Edjouma, Alhassan; Stefanescu, Phelipe, Miculescu; Birligea

FCSB Predicted Substitutes: Vlad (GK), Pantiru (DEF), Cretu (DEF), Popescu (DEF), Baeten (MID), Popescu (MID), Musi (MID), Stefanescu (FWD), Popa (FWD).

With plenty of changes set to be made, the team is likely to look very different from the previous victory in the tournament. Daniel Birligea has two goals in the two Europa League games up to this point so should lead the line again, while former Tottenham star Vlad Chiriches should start in central defence.