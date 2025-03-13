Rangers and Fenerbahce will go head-to-head in the Europa League last 16 second-leg on Thursday evening at Ibrox with the Glasgow side currently with one foot in the quarter-finals.

Barry Ferguson's side claimed a huge 3-1 win in the first leg in Istanbul with a stunning performance, and have had the weekend off to recover and recharge ahead of a big game. Jose Mourinho's side also haven't played since the first leg, meaning both sides will be at their best for the game.

However, both sides also have injury concerns coming into the game, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expects the teams line up for the clash.

Rangers Team News

Cortes could return

Interim boss Ferguson hasn't had the best of starts to his Ibrox managerial career but a huge win in the first-leg and a week of training will have done him the world of good.

Winger Oscar Cortes is back in training and could come into contention, but Robin Propper is likely to miss out after being forced off with concussion last week. Youngster Neraysho Kasanwirjo is out for the season following a serious knee injury, and loanee Rafael Fernandes is ineligible after being left out of the squad.

Rangers Injuries and Suspensions Player Injuries Potential Return Date Oscar Cortes Hamstring 13/03/2025 Robin Propper Concussion 13/03/2025 Rafael Fernandes Ineligible 01/06/2025 Neraysho Kasanwirjo Knee 01/06/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Ferguson shared an update on his squad.

"Robin Propper had a couple training sessions, Ideally I would love to have everyone available but I will need to wait and see tomorrow morning if I have a full squad available. "There are two or three I hope have come through the session today."

Rangers Predicted XI

Dessers to continue in attack

Rangers Predicted XI: Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Balogun, Jefte; Raskin, Barron; Cerny, Diomande, Yilmaz; Dessers.

Rangers Predicted Substitutes: Kelly (GK), Nsiala (DEF), Sterling (DEF), Curtis (MID), Rice (MID), Lawrence (MID), Hagi (MID), McCausland (FWD), Bajrami (FWD), Danilo (FWD), Igamane (FWD).

After a dominant performance in the first-leg, Ferguson has no reason to make any unforced changes with his side. Leon Balogun should replace Robin Propper in defence, while Hamza Igamane will continue on the bench alongside Ianis Hagi.

Fenerbahce Team News

Oosterwolde ruled out

The Turkish giants have got issues in defence with January arrival Diego Carlos unavailable, but Bright Osayi-Samuel and former Man Utd midfielder Fred are available for the second leg after their suspensions.

Jayden Oosterwolde and Rodrigo Becao are long-term absentees with knee injuries and will miss the rest of the season. Allan Saint-Maximin has been excluded from the squad for technical reasons.

Fenerbahce Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Allan Saint-Maximin Other Unknown Levent Mercan Knock 17/03/2025 Diego Carlos Knee 17/03/2025 Jayden Oosterwolde Knee 01/06/2025 Rodrigo Becao Knee 01/06/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Mourinho shared some thoughts ahead of the game.

"I don't want to think about what can happen to them. To be honest, I have one little doubt - that tomorrow during the match I can feel it. I don't know if Ibrox, as a very iconic British stadium like many in Scotland and England, I don't know if they will accept a very defensive performance like they had in Fenerbahce. It was successful for them, but a very defensive performance. I don't know if they are going to accept it. "And we are prepared for both - for Rangers to try and play the same way, the low block, waiting for our mistake and the counter attack with Cerny and Diomande, or Ferguson decides to play in a different way and they have a go at us. They try to start very strong and score. "I don't know if we have to be patient in case we dominate the game against a defensive team, or I don't know if we have to be strong defensively to cope with the first impact of a football team that wants to kill the game. "I don't know, only tomorrow can tell us. We know what we want to do in both occasions. It could work both ways. We are ready for anything and hopefully we can perform. "Hopefully, we can fight until the end, which is the only thing that I demand from my players. I don't demand we come here and win 4-0, I demand that we come here and have a go."

Fenerbahce Predicted XI

Fred returns

Fenerbahce Predicted XI: Egribayat; Skriniar, Djiku, Ackicek; Osayi-Samuel, Fred, Amrabat, Tosic; Tadic; Dzeko, En-Nesyri.

Fenerbahce Predicted Substitutes: Cetin (GK), Livakovic (GK), Soyuncu (DEF), Aydin (DEF), Muldur (DEF), Ekiz (MID), Tograk (MID), Szymanski (MID), Yandas (MID), Kahveci (FWD), Talisca (FWD), Tosun (FWD), Kapacak (FWD).

Mourinho has opted against calling up £205,000-a-week winger Saint-Maximin, but the team still has plenty of strength and quality.

Fred and Osayi-Samuel should come back into the mix to provide energy, while £230,000-a-week trio Soyuncu, Szymanski and Talisca are likely to find themselves on the bench.